Kendall Jenner’s Phoebe Philo Coat Doesn’t Require Pants

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber agree: a coat can be such a statement on its own that pants are completely optional. During a New York Fashion Week party over the weekend, Kendall abided by that rule while out with Hailey and her husband, Justin. Hailey, meanwhile, opted for an “Office Siren” skirt suit from the ’90s.

After closing the Calvin Klein Collection runway on Friday morning, Kendall stepped out later that evening for the opening of the new members club The Twenty Two. The model slipped into a cashmere shearling jacket from Phoebe Philo’s eponymous line paired with teensy hot pants. Echoing a sculptural Alexander McQueen coat Anya Taylor-Joy wore sans pants in Manhattan last week, Jenner’s teddy bear coat featured large shoulders and a plush collar up top.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Kendall has picked out some of Phoebe’s outerwear. Back in December 2023, she wore the British designer’s leather wrap coat and “Kit Cabas” bag during an off-duty outing in Los Angeles. On that occasion, she opted for a pair of white trousers.

Hailey, meanwhile, suited up in an archival Mugler blazer and pencil skirt from the French label’s fall 1998 collection on Saturday. It was a slight departure from the Rhode mogul’s most recent string of winter looks. She’s worn everything from an animal print top coat to babushka scarves and cozy knitwear while out and about in Manhattan. Hailey, for her part, has also been a high-profile Philo fan (both she and Kendall work with the same stylist, Dani Michelle, after all). Hailey most recently wore a leather racing coat from the label in New York City last week. Without pants, of course.