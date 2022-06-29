Kendall Jenner Provides an Antidote to the Ultra-Mini Skirt

Last fall, Miu Miu reintroduced the world to the ultra-mini skirt, a style that fit squarely with the Y2K fashion resurgence that was in peak form when Miuccia Prada staged her spring 2022 show. The inches-long pieces were immediately devoured by celebrities, and of course, replicated by trend-heavy, fast-fashion brands like Shein and Fashion Nova. But as we know, the brightest stars often burn out quickest. And just as the weather starts to warm, making these tiny skirts more climate-appropriate than ever, it seems the trend tides have turned. Celebs are overcorrecting, ditching itty-bitty skirts—not for simply bitty skirts, or even the classic thigh-skimming mini. Now, it’s the midi skirt’s time to shine, and the silhouette already has a few ambassadors.

On Monday, Kendall Jenner was spotted out and about at a cafe in West Hollywood, where she had the pleasure of meeting a fan’s puppy while waiting for a smoothie. The model kept things casual for the outing, wearing a black tank top with a jean skirt. The piece, from one of Jenner’s favorite brands, The Row, hit the model just below the knees, with a slit up the back that allowed for easy movement on a style that would otherwise be pretty restrictive. Jenner then finished off the look with a black tote bag and loafers, both also from The Row, and a pair of rectangular sunglasses.

BACKGRID

The length (and the fabric) of the skirt may throw some for a loop, but it just proves midi skirts are really having a moment. While it’s fun to show off the legs (and we know Jenner loves to do so), there’s something very chic and demure about a midlength skirt. Yes, it’s easy for the wearer to cross the line into “matriarch of a farm-based cult” territory fairly quickly, but when styled correctly—say, with a simple, modern tank top—it’s the perfect antidote to the mini skirt madness that’s been sweeping the nation.

