Kendall Jenner Takes Her The Row Obsession to New York

At this point, we’d be shocked to find Kendall Jenner wearing anything other than The Row. The model practically lives in the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-led brand, whether she’s out in Paris or taking the streets of New York City in a head-to-toe The Row look like she did last night.

Ahead of Monday’s Met Gala, Jenner slipped into a sleek black and white look while out in Manhattan yesterday. She based her outfit around an oversized leather coat—the brand’s $9,500 “Jilly” jacket—that featured a drawstring collar and a detachable hood. Down below, Jenner contrasted her edgy outerwear with a pair of flowing silk pants in a stark white. Slingback mules and a black handbag, both from The Row, finished the look. The model was seen outside the celebrity hotspot Cafe Zaffri, where she reportedly grabbed a late dinner with her friend, Hailey Bieber.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner arrived to New York yesterday after a brief work trip to Paris last week. Of course, the runway star’s stay in the City of Light wasn’t short on model off-duty looks, something she achieved with some help from The Row, of course.

On Friday, Jenner was spotted leaving a L’Oreal photo shoot in an understated outfit. She accessorized a white t-shirt, knit sweater, and black cigarette pants with a couple of beloved accessories from The Row. She wore the brand’s round-front loafers, a staple in her off-duty wardrobe, and their new Marlo tote. Jenner debuted the latter item, a simpler twist on the always sold-out Margaux bag, during another work outing in Paris earlier this year.

While The Row has quite a few celebrity fans, Jenner is definitely its most vocal supporter, though you really have to know The Row’s pieces to realize Jenner’s wearing the brand, as all of their items are virtually logo-less. But it goes without saying that the model’s obsession comes with a pretty hefty price tag. (The sum of her outfit last night totaled to just shy of $15,000.) For Jenner, however, The Row is more than worth the splurge.