Kendall Jenner Perfects the Model Off-Duty Uniform at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner’s appearances on the runway have been few and far between this season in Paris. As such, it was only right that she turned the city streets into her own catwalk in order to elevate the model off-duty look beyond conventional standards.

Since touching down in the French capital last week, Jenner has perfected the off-duty look with pieces that go beyond jeans and a t-shirt. Take her outing with sister Kylie Jenner last night, for example. After Jenner walked the Schiaparelli runway in a thong-baring sheer dress, she switched into something much more buttoned-up. The model donned a vintage John Galliano number from 1995 that boasted a nipped-in waist and statement shoulders. (Archival Galliano has been a go-to for Jenner during her past few trips to Paris, it should be said).

Paired with a tea-length black skirt, high heels, and the same sleek hair she wore on the runway, it was a Parisian twist on the usual streamlined pieces Jenner sports back home in California.

BACKGRID

Earlier on Thursday, Jenner was in guest mode as she attended the spring 2026 show of one of her most beloved (and worn) labels: The Row. The model stepped out to the show in a demure wool dress with a belt detail. She styled the minimalist piece with black glasses and a darker gray scarf worn draped down her back.

BACKGRID

Like her friend Hailey Bieber—who brought a collection of French vintage to Fashion Week—Jenner has been wearing almost exclusively French designers this week. Seen departing her hotel, the model was a vision of Parisian elegance in a vintage Mugler skirt suit from the 1990s. In her hand? An ultra-rare Sellier Kelly 20 from Hermès, but of course.

BACKGIRD

Jenner has also woven in more of-the-moment styles into her wardrobe, too. There’s been babushka-esque head-wraps worn alongside black penny loafers and scrunched-up white socks. She also made the case for skirts worn over pants—a staple of early aughts style—on one occasion, which she wore with a sheer bustier top from St. Agni.

Jenner might not be in a full runway mode this season, but she’s certainly embraced the model off-duty aesthetic.

Iammeysam / BACKGRID