Kendall Jenner Takes Manhattan in Two Very ‘70s Menswear Looks

Women have been wearing menswear-inspired pieces for so long now that the term “menswear trend” basically means nothing. Kendall Jenner knows there’s something a little deeper going on right now, as evidenced by the two looks she wore out and about in New York City yesterday. There’s a distinct ‘70s sensibility to both. Like her close friend Bella Hadid, her daywear look hints that she may, too, have recently been studying the sartorial wonder that is ‘70s Diane Keaton. A few hours later, she was seen strutting around in a tuxedo jacket-turned-dress (taking advantage of NYC’s seasonally warm weekend weather, no doubt) with no pants. It recalled something like Liza Minnelli after a wild night at Studio 54.

It wasn’t too long ago that “menswear trend” still conjured images of Hedi Slimane-era Dior Homme with an emphasis on limb-skimming tight tailoring, but we’re decidedly beyond that point now.

Jenner’s daytime ensemble saw her pairing a sunset-hued sweater vest from Mango with wide-leg olive green trousers and a roomy white button-up underneath, topped off with a Burberry Olympia bag. Were it not for the face mask, Jenner might look like she was on her way to audition for the Ali MacGraw role in Love Story.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Later that night, Jenner hit up Carbone for dinner where she was spotted in the pantsless-blazer look. We’re still in the midst of a global pandemic—but for a minute, it definitely seemed life is a cabaret for Jenner.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Of course, the fact Jenner’s menswear looks give us such distinct ‘70s vibes only reminds us that women have been (*gasp*) wearing pants and suit jackets for so long it’s really incorrect to say the looks are inspired by “menswear” at all.