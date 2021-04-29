Kendall Jenner Adopts an NYC Uniform of Monochrome Separates

Since arriving to New York City—and palling around with the NBA player Devin Booker—this past weekend, Kendall Jenner has adopted a tight uniform of monochromatic or muted separates each built around a simple white shirt underneath. Turns out Beyoncé and Anya Taylor-Joy aren’t the only ones who’ve been stepping into spring in monochrome, though Jenner’s take is distinctly her own.

The 25-year-old model started out relatively simple, stepping out with Joan Smalls in another oversized black blazer and matching black leather pants. From there came another oversized blazer, this time in beige. She was back out in the same color pants and billowing white button-down the next morning joining Zoë Kravitz and Jonah Hill in showing support this week for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s label, The Row.

Last but not least, she lit up the streets in a sunny yellow two-piece by the Dries Van Noten alum Meryll Rogge, worn with a pair of low-top Doc Martens. It was a fittingly celebratory look for the second anniversary of Jenner’s other business venture, the oral care company Moon. (Of course, she took care to advertise that too.) While in New York Jenner also found time to wear a sky blue coat worn with strappy, square-toed pair of Bottega Veneta heels. She later swapped out that look for a much cozier one: a fuzzy grey sweatsuit, which she still managed to keep in the confines of her recent style guide.

Photos by Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Meanwhile, back on the west coast, Jenner’s sister Kylie is also pairing white with beige. The 23-year-old entrepreneur Instagrammed a series of photos of herself in paneled white trousers and a tight cut-out crop top.