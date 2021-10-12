Kylie Jenner celebrated the launch of her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection in the most Kylie Jenner way possible—by hosting an intimate yet still over-the-top dinner at her beautiful Hidden Hills mansion. Completely decorating her home in a Nightmare on Elm Street theme to coincide with the collection, Kylie served “How Sweet Fresh Meat” cocktails, covered her dining table with blood-splattered linens, and even got her family to dress up. Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason Disick fit the theme perfectly in a Freddy Krueger costume, while Travis Scott bore a hockey mask as Jason Voorhees, but it’s not the giant blade Scott was carrying that got people talking, but rather his sneakers.

In honor of the party, Scott pulled one of his favorite pairs of shoes out of the closet—the Nike Freddy Krueger SB Dunks. Originally introduced in 2007 as a part of a Halloween collection, the sneakers barely made it to retailers before Nike pulled them over a cease-and-desist letter from Nightmare’s producer, New Line Cinema. Still, some shoes got out into the public and it’s thought about 30 pairs exist in the wild. It’s thanks to that enticing origin story and limited supply that the Krueger sneakers now go for an average of about $25,000 on StockX.

Well, two of those 30 or so pairs were at Kylie’s party on Monday night. In addition to Scott, Kylie’s sister, Kendall also wore the shoes, pairing them with some wide-legged black leather trousers and a black jacket. Scott, meanwhile, who has worn his many times in the past, including on Halloween in 2018, had his on as well, despite his contradicting Jason costume. But hey, if there’s any time to pull out your Freddy Krueger sneakers, it’s at a Nightmare on Elm Street party.

Instagram/@kendalljenner

Instagram/@kyliejenner