Kendall Jenner Taps Into the Coquette Trend in Easter Dress of Her Dreams

Kendall Jenner’s Easter weekend plans? Dressing like a Disney Princess, naturally. On Sunday, the runway star celebrated the annual holiday in sheer style by wearing what she called the “dress of my dreams.”

Jenner’s ultra-feminine frock is by designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the sister duo behind Rodarte. Her all-white gown, plucked from the brand’s spring 2024 collection, was cut to perfection with a plunging neckline and empire waist that then transitioned into a flared maxi skirt. Jenner has historically kept to pastels for her Easter looks over the years. But, even in all-white, her Rodarte number was the quintessential springtime dress thanks to velvet bow detailing and dreamy cap sleeves. Jenner has been a fan of Rodarte’s maxi dresses in the past—and this latest version had the model looking as festive as ever.

The model paired the look with pointed-toe black heels, which perfectly matched her oversized bows, and dainty gold earrings. Her glam was rather natural with a nude lip, sun-kissed makeup, and a wispy, casual hairstyle.

@kendalljenner

Jenner slipped on some black shades throughout the day and between moments in which she grazed her property’s lush fields. A little bit of cottagecore never hurt anyone.

@kendalljenner

As it turns out, the supermodel wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner outfitted in Easter white. Her sister Kim sported a plunging Ludovic de Saint Sernin number that was designed with the brand’s signature eyelet detailing and a subtle train. The Skims founder, naturally, accessorized her more avant-garde look with a Chrome Hearts cross necklace and a slicked-back bun. Kris opted for the more traditional Easter choice, pastels, while North sported a printed jean jacket and skirt.

@kimandnorth

Last year, Jenner dipped into the ’90s archives for Easter Sunday. She sported a powder blue slip dress, from Stella McCartney’s 1998 debut collection for Chloé, that was trimmed with lace along the top. Clearly, whether she’s in whimsy pastels or eggshell white, Jenner has Easter fashion down to a particular science

