Over the years, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have helped set the fashion standard at Coachella. This weekend, the sister made a return to the desert in distinctly different outfits. Though, they hued to to their own distinct styles, they both shared the same fashion dictates: sometimes simpler is better, and croptop are very much in.

At Kendall’s “818 Outpost” party, the pair lounged with sister Kourtney Kardashian-Barker in white crop tops and denim—though their looks showed two very different aesthetics. Aligned with her love of ‘90s minimalism, Kendall wore a white cropped Eterne tank top and cuffed Levi’s shorts with a navy Adidas cap and silver teardrop necklace. Her accessories were equally neutral: a black leather belt from The Row, curved sunglasses, leather pull-on Ann Demeulemeester boots, and a tan suede iteration of Kate Spade New York’s Duo crossbody bag. While combining stark neutral colors, her outfit marked a return to the dressed-down, sporty side of festival fashion that majorly came back at Coachella this year.

Photo by Sophie Sahara

Kylie also wore a white crop top to the 818 Tequila event, though hers included long sleeves and a sheer texture. The piece’s flounced trim and small bow closure distinctly channeled early 2000’s fashion, which she continued with light blue jeans and a silver belly chain. This individual approach to dressing, however, wasn’t over for the sisters just yet.

Photo by Sophie Sahara

Later that evening, the pair supported pal Justin Bieber during his viral headlining set. Yet again, each wore crop tops and denim with entirely different results, as seen on Instagram. Kendall slipped on a white cropped tank top with blue Levi’s jeans and a black backwards cap, opting for a dressed-down approach. On a more risqué note, Kylie turned up in a black long-sleeved lace crop top from Chanel’s Spring 2005 collection. Her outfit included light blue Levi’s jeans and a diamond Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring, similarly embracing the early 2000’s with a piece from the decade itself.

Kendall’s fashion sense has always leaned the classic and casual route, while taking on a more minimal feel in recent years. Meanwhile, Kylie’s frequently been the edgier dresser of the two, with an aptitude for of-the-moment trends and daring archival fashion.

The pair’s cropped outfits continued their penchant for coordinating and contrasting fashion together. The theme has been a constant since their first 2013 Coachella outing, evolving across red carpets from the Met Gala steps to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty over the years. Perhaps their dressed-down approach at the 2026 festival is a shift towards more comfortable, versatile attire—much like Kylie’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who showed up to Coachella in a simple brown T-shirt and long black shorts. However, with weekend two on the horizon, that remains to be seen.