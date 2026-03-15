For some, the Oscars are a chance to take a fashion swing. But not for lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. At the 2026 Oscars tonight, the couple stayed firmly in their sartorial wheelhouse with looks that leaned into their respective style signatures.

Although they arrived separately, Jenner teased her look on Instagram before either even set foot on the red carpet. The model channeled Jessica Rabbit in a red-hot Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry. Rendered in reflective lurex, the curve-skimming design clung to Jenner’s figure.

The body-conscious silhouette has become something of a Jenner staple when supporting Chalamet throughout the past two awards seasons. The dress’s keyhole cutout at the bust, meanwhile, is another familiar motif: Jenner wore a nearly identical dress, albeit in pale pink, to Schiaparelli’s couture show in 2023. Tonight, she polished her Oscars look with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and softly tousled waves.

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Chalamet, for his part, continued his streak of louche awards season suiting. Nominated for Marty Supreme, the actor wore a three-piece suit in all-white by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. The French label has been a go-to for Chalamet on the red carpet of late, both at major events like the BAFTAs and Critics’ Choice Awards and for his Marty Supreme premieres. The actor’s outfit, paired with white boots and sleek black glasses, was done in an intentionally oversized cut, similar to the roomy tailoring he’s been wearing all awards season.

As the old saying goes: if it’s not broke, why fix it? For Jenner and Chalamet, sticking to their signature style seems to be working just fine.

Kylie Jenner at a Schiaparelli fashion show in 2023. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images