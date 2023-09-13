On Tuesday night, the stars took a break from New York Fashion Week and headed to The Pool in midtown Manhattan to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Kering Foundation at their Caring for Women dinner. Co-chairs including Salma Hayek, Oprah Winfrey, and Christy Turlington gathered the biggest names in fashion, culture, and activism for the evening. Guests dined on food courtesy of Chef Daniela Soto-Innes, partook in an auction which raised over $3 million, and ended the night with a performance by Florence & The Machine. Kering’s involvement in the evening of course meant their stable of fashion brands were on full display, and Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Gucci took over the red carpet. Below, see all the looks from the event, from Kim Kardashian’s baby pink moment to some original takes on suiting courtesy of Linda Evangelista, Olivia Wilde, and Karlie Kloss.

Kim Kardashian James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Nicole Kidman James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Zoë Kravitz James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Salma Hayek James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In Gucci.

Linda Evangelista Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Julia Garner Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Olivia Wilde James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Karlie Kloss James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Christy Turlington Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Rachel Sennott Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Jodie Turner Smith Courtesy of Gucci In Gucci.

Malala Yousafzai, François-Henri Pinault, and Oprah Winfrey Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yousafzai is in Balenciaga.

Isabelle Huppert Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Channing Tatum James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Luka Sabbat Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Florence Welch Joy Malone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Lindsey Vonn Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Gayle King James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Christine Chiu Joy Malone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images