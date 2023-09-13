All the Looks From the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner
On Tuesday night, the stars took a break from New York Fashion Week and headed to The Pool in midtown Manhattan to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Kering Foundation at their Caring for Women dinner. Co-chairs including Salma Hayek, Oprah Winfrey, and Christy Turlington gathered the biggest names in fashion, culture, and activism for the evening. Guests dined on food courtesy of Chef Daniela Soto-Innes, partook in an auction which raised over $3 million, and ended the night with a performance by Florence & The Machine. Kering’s involvement in the evening of course meant their stable of fashion brands were on full display, and Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Gucci took over the red carpet. Below, see all the looks from the event, from Kim Kardashian’s baby pink moment to some original takes on suiting courtesy of Linda Evangelista, Olivia Wilde, and Karlie Kloss.