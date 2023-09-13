FASHION

All the Looks From the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, and Isabelle Huppert attend ...
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the stars took a break from New York Fashion Week and headed to The Pool in midtown Manhattan to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Kering Foundation at their Caring for Women dinner. Co-chairs including Salma Hayek, Oprah Winfrey, and Christy Turlington gathered the biggest names in fashion, culture, and activism for the evening. Guests dined on food courtesy of Chef Daniela Soto-Innes, partook in an auction which raised over $3 million, and ended the night with a performance by Florence & The Machine. Kering’s involvement in the evening of course meant their stable of fashion brands were on full display, and Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Gucci took over the red carpet. Below, see all the looks from the event, from Kim Kardashian’s baby pink moment to some original takes on suiting courtesy of Linda Evangelista, Olivia Wilde, and Karlie Kloss.

Kim Kardashian
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Nicole Kidman
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Zoë Kravitz
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Salma Hayek
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Linda Evangelista
Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Julia Garner
Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Olivia Wilde
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Karlie Kloss
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
Christy Turlington
Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Rachel Sennott
Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Jodie Turner Smith
Courtesy of Gucci

In Gucci.

Malala Yousafzai, François-Henri Pinault, and Oprah Winfrey
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yousafzai is in Balenciaga.

Isabelle Huppert
Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Channing Tatum
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
Luka Sabbat
Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Florence Welch
Joy Malone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Lindsey Vonn
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
Gayle King
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
Christine Chiu
Joy Malone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lauren Sanchez
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images