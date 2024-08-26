Kerry Washington Has No Reservations About The Ladies Who Lunch Trend

Sorry tradwives, Kerry Washington isn’t letting go of the Ladies Who Lunch trend just yet. Over the weekend, Washington revived the style while out in New York, wearing a pair of preppy outfits that looked straight out of the 1960s.

Washington, promoting her Hulu show Reasonable Doubt, kicked off her weekend by wearing a tweed mini dress. The Chanel piece, in a striking shade of Christmas tree green, featured buttons down the front that the actress left partially open. The dress was also trimmed with fringe along the sleeves, pockets, and hemline. Washington amped up her belted mini with a matching flap bag, also courtesy of Chanel, and nude pointed-toe heels. For her outfit’s final touches, Washington went for a slicked-back hairdo, a coral lip, and stacks of silver and diamond jewelry.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Later that day, Washington brightened up her Ladies Who Lunch style with a bold, floral set by Prabal Gurung. The actress donned a full look from the designer’s fall 2024 collection, consisting of a sleeveless top and a below-the-knee pencil skirt. Washington’s top put a retro spin on the traditional corset, with a peplum-style detail that fell over her skirt. The actress amped up the floral theme of her outfit with a blush handbag from Ethan K, nude Le Silla heels, and a rectangular-frame glasses. She sported the same hair and makeup from earlier in the afternoon.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The Ladies Who Lunch trend—think Jackie O’s Americana style or socialites like Babe Paley—had a sudden revival earlier this year with the debut of Ryan Murphy series, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans. The show’s stars—Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, Diane Lane—quickly channeled their on-screen wardrobes in real life, wearing dramatic gowns to red carpet premieres and galas. Soon after, the style was adopted into the mainstream, with everyone from Selena Gomez to Jennifer Lopez testing out the look.