Last night, luminaries of the fashion, film, and art worlds attended the 2025 Brooklyn Artists Ball. Among them was Kerry Washington, who brought a dose of spring sheer to the halls of the Brooklyn Museum.

Washington slipped into an off-the-runway Dior ensemble for the occasion, perfect for the ball’s reception dinner and the following after-party. It featured a sleeveless bodice adorned with black lace that led into a floor-length maxi skirt. Washington cinched the piece by layering a leather belt on top. But as with any sheer dress, Washington’s look was all about styling.

The actor wore black briefs and a matching bra underneath her gown. A layered gold necklace with sea-themed charms added a formal touch to the outfit, as did the quilted Dior bag Washington held at her side. Black high heels, pearl earrings, and no-fuss hair and makeup complemented the remainder of the outfit.

Washington was joined by Keri Russell, Emma Roberts, Auli’i Cravalho, Carrie Mae Weems, and Wes Gordon at the ball. (The majority of guests were also dressed in Dior, as the French label served as the fundraiser’s official partner.) This year, the 14th annual event honored Ford Foundation president Darren Walker for his “contributions to philanthropy, social justice, and advocacy for artists.”

In just a few days, many of the guests who attended the Brooklyn Artists Ball will shift their sights uptown for Monday’s Met Gala. Given Washington’s track record at fashion’s night out (she’s hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art ten times, to be exact), surely she’s fine-tuning her take on this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” as we speak.