Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 2 Fashion Recap: Eve Undercover

Killing Eve season 4 episode 2 features Sandra Oh’s dream come true: Eve finally gets to wear a wig. Good thing Villanelle isn’t around to see it, because as far as disguises go, it’s pretty ridiculous. Between her clearly artificial hair, sunglasses, and trench coat—not to mention jumpy demeanor—she looks more like a trick-or-treater’s version of a spy rather than an actual one when trying to slip a tampon-shaped tracker into Hélène’s handbag. She and Yusuf have finally tracked down the high-ranking member of the Twelve (played by Camille Cottin of House of Gucci and Call My Agent!), who, per usual, is looking like an effortlessly chic Parisian in a simple white button-down and large shades as she and her daughter calmly watch a man in period costume pretend to get tortured.

Luckily for Eve, Hélène soon finds another source of distraction. Even luckier, Eve has found herself a new and much improved disguise. This time around, we feel for Villanelle in missing out: Eve looks ready to hit the club in a tight black dress with a cutout highlighting her waist-length braid. Hélène is so absorbed in making out with her date that Eve’s mission is actually a success.

Photo by Anika Molnar/BBCA

Courtesy of BBC America

Meanwhile, Villanelle—or should we say, Nelle—is trapped on a tour bus on the way to what seems like some sort of camping field trip for churchgoers. We expect her to at least blow up, if not evict everyone and hijack the vehicle, when one of them starts a round of trivia. Instead, she grabs the mic and quotes the Bible in an attempt to make amends with her new BFF Maya after trying to kill her. A visitation from the drag version of herself (who is apparently Jesus) urges her to keep trying, and eventually, she succeeds. We can hardly blame Maya: Her pal does look pretty harmless in her mousy ensemble of ill-fitting mom jean shorts, visible white sports bra, socks and sandals, and fleece printed with geese.

Photo by Anika Molnar/BBCA

Photo by Anika Molnar/BBCA

Maya is so convinced of Villanelle’s pureness that she thinks all it will take to cure her poisoned soul is letting it out in the woods by screaming at the top of her lungs. We have to admit, they do look pretty cute together in their matching ensembles. (And we never thought we’d say this about an item in Villanelle’s wardrobe, but in case you’re wondering, Villanelle’s second frumpy jacket is available for the equivalent of $17.19 on Amazon UK and for $43.49 at Walmart.) Newly warmed up to “Nelle,” Maya makes the mistake of revealing that her father, Phil the vicar, was drunk when he was driving the car that killed her mom. Can her “friend” keep a secret? Most definitely not. Surprise, surprise: Villanelle crudely breaks the news to the churchgoers, then takes out her rage at them for telling her to get out by stabbing Phil and Maya to death. The Jesus-slash-drag-Villanelle is next to go—in our opinion, the character was so cringey it shouldn’t be a sin to say we’re glad she’s gone. (Especially if it means Villanelle updates her wardrobe.)

Courtesy of BBC America

Ignoring the advice of her hunky beau Yusuf, Eve goes ahead and strolls right up to Hélène’s door. Hélène, of course, is onto her: She answers it with the “tampon” in her hand. When Eve strolls right in, announcing that she’s come to make her dinner, Eve slyly puts away the pocket knife she’s holding in the other hand. For an ill-advised, uninvited visit to a murderous mastermind’s home, things go pretty well. All Hélène does is hold Eve’s hand down on her stove burner as they discuss—and realize they’re united in wanting to take down—the Twelve. She’s clearly impressed by—and seemingly even attracted to—Eve’s boldness.

Hélène is also looking casually chic in what appears to be head-to-toe cashmere. If that’s what she wears on a night in, well, there’s at least some sartorial hope in the bleak event that non-Nelle Villanelle doesn’t deliver going forward. We’re not complaining, given that it means the pair have a real reunion, but the only glimpse we get of Villanelle’s usual sinful self is when she wears a bathrobe after breaking into Eve’s hotel room to wash off Phil and Maya’s blood.