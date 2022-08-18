Scanning through Kim Cattrall’s red carpet looks over the past few decades, it seems obvious that Samantha Jones inspired the actress’ style aesthetic. Or, was it the other way around? Either way, it’s hard to look at some of the power suits and low-cut gowns Cattrall has worn over the years without thinking, “That’s
so Samantha.” While these days, the actress usually sticks to a sleek blazer and trousers, Cattrall had her fair share of glitzy looks back in the day, especially while promoting her hit HBO show. And even now, she likes to add some attitude to her more toned-down looks (see the Barbie pink jacket she wore to the premiere earlier this year). Take a look back at some of her best red carpet moments, from her pre- Queer as Folk Sex and the City days to now.
2022:
Queer as Folk Premiere Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cattrall balanced out her over-the-top, feather covered coat with a simple black layer underneath.
2018:
Tell Me a Story Premiere Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The suit-loving Cattrall opted for this white, double-breasted jacket atop a red sweater and pants for the premiere of her CBS All Access series.
2013: The Laurence Olivier Awards
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Cattrall wore this eye-catching, cobalt blue dress with a unique, one-shoulder neckline to the 2013 Laurence Olivier Awards.
2010:
Sex and the City 2 UK Premiere Claire R Greenway/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cattrall wore a black strapless Thierry Mugler dress from the ‘90s to the UK premiere of the second
Sex and the City film.
2010:
Sex and the City 2 New York Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Cattrall went ultra glam for the New York premiere in a golden Naeem Khan number.
2010: The Laurence Olivier Awards
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress opted for this one-shoulder, knee-length Lanvin spring 2010 dress with a ruffled detail for the award show in London.
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Cattrall presented Tom Ford with the Menswear Designer of the Year Award in this one-shoulder Monique Lhuillier fall 2008 dress with an embellished shoulder detail.
2008:
Sex and the City New York Premiere Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For the premiere of the famous franchise’s first film, Cattrall wore a silver Vivienne Westwood knee-length dress with a ruched bodice and lace detail down the front.
2008:
Sex and the City London Premiere Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cattrall stuck with Vivienne Westwood for
Sex and the City’s premieres, wearing this red dress by the designer for the London red carpet.
2007: The Laurence Olivier Awards
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images
For the 2007 Laurence Olivier Awards, Cattrall wore a dress she modeled just a few weeks before at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection during fashion week.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
Cattrall wore this light pink Pamella Rolland dress with an embellished skirt to the Emmy Awards in September 2004.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
The actress showed off a bit of leg at the 2004 Met Gala, themed “Dangerous Liaisons.”
2004: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Cattrall has always loved a one-shoulder silhouette, which is likely why she gravitated toward this magenta Lanvin gown for the 2004 SAG Awards.
2004: Golden Globe Awards
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Wearing a one-shoulder, vintage Valentino dress, Cattrall attended the 61st annual Golden Globes.
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cattrall looked gorgeous in this embellished Giorgio Armani gown with side cut outs at the 2003 Emmys.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Wearing a long-sleeved, embellished Roberto Cavalli gown, Cattrall attended the Met Gala in May 2003.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Cattrall attended the Grammys in this embellished Michael Kors dress with beaded sleeves.
2003: Golden Globe Awards
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It was a big night for Cattrall at the 2003 Golden Globes. The actress took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in this low-cut, red hot gown.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images
We can’t help but think this tan Hervé Léger dress is Samantha-approved.
2002: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cattrall juxtoposed this crisp white suit with a low-cut, embellished crop top underneath at the 2002 SAG Awards.
2000:
Sex and the City Season Three Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
The actress celebrated season three of the hit HBO show with this embellished, pink knee-length dress.
2000: Golden Globe Awards
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Cattrall paired this red sequin column dress with ringlet curls at the 57th annual Golden Globes.
Wearing this unique dress with a sheer, color-blocked bodice, Cattrall attended the Met Gala in 1999.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Cattrall went romantic for the 1999 Emmys, wearing a low-cut, white gown to the awards show.
1990:
The Bonfire of the Vanities Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Cattrall looked adorable at
The Bonfire of the Vanities premiere, wearing a black pleated skirt with a red blazer on top.