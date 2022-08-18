Scanning through Kim Cattrall’s red carpet looks over the past few decades, it seems obvious that Samantha Jones inspired the actress’ style aesthetic. Or, was it the other way around? Either way, it’s hard to look at some of the power suits and low-cut gowns Cattrall has worn over the years without thinking, “That’s so Samantha.” While these days, the actress usually sticks to a sleek blazer and trousers, Cattrall had her fair share of glitzy looks back in the day, especially while promoting her hit HBO show. And even now, she likes to add some attitude to her more toned-down looks (see the Barbie pink jacket she wore to the Queer as Folk premiere earlier this year). Take a look back at some of her best red carpet moments, from her pre-Sex and the City days to now.

2022: Queer as Folk Premiere Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cattrall balanced out her over-the-top, feather covered coat with a simple black layer underneath.

2018: Tell Me a Story Premiere Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The suit-loving Cattrall opted for this white, double-breasted jacket atop a red sweater and pants for the premiere of her CBS All Access series.

2013: The Laurence Olivier Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Cattrall wore this eye-catching, cobalt blue dress with a unique, one-shoulder neckline to the 2013 Laurence Olivier Awards.

2010: Sex and the City 2 UK Premiere Claire R Greenway/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cattrall wore a black strapless Thierry Mugler dress from the ‘90s to the UK premiere of the second Sex and the City film.

2010: Sex and the City 2 New York Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Meanwhile, Cattrall went ultra glam for the New York premiere in a golden Naeem Khan number.

2010: The Laurence Olivier Awards Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images The actress opted for this one-shoulder, knee-length Lanvin spring 2010 dress with a ruffled detail for the award show in London.

2008: CFDA Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Cattrall presented Tom Ford with the Menswear Designer of the Year Award in this one-shoulder Monique Lhuillier fall 2008 dress with an embellished shoulder detail.

2008: Sex and the City New York Premiere Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the premiere of the famous franchise’s first film, Cattrall wore a silver Vivienne Westwood knee-length dress with a ruched bodice and lace detail down the front.

2008: Sex and the City London Premiere Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cattrall stuck with Vivienne Westwood for Sex and the City’s premieres, wearing this red dress by the designer for the London red carpet.

2007: The Laurence Olivier Awards Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2007 Laurence Olivier Awards, Cattrall wore a dress she modeled just a few weeks before at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection during fashion week.

2004: Emmy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Cattrall wore this light pink Pamella Rolland dress with an embellished skirt to the Emmy Awards in September 2004.

2004: Met Gala Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress showed off a bit of leg at the 2004 Met Gala, themed “Dangerous Liaisons.”

2004: Screen Actors Guild Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Cattrall has always loved a one-shoulder silhouette, which is likely why she gravitated toward this magenta Lanvin gown for the 2004 SAG Awards.

2004: Golden Globe Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing a one-shoulder, vintage Valentino dress, Cattrall attended the 61st annual Golden Globes.

2003: Emmy Awards Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cattrall looked gorgeous in this embellished Giorgio Armani gown with side cut outs at the 2003 Emmys.

2003: Met Gala Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a long-sleeved, embellished Roberto Cavalli gown, Cattrall attended the Met Gala in May 2003.

2003: Grammy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Cattrall attended the Grammys in this embellished Michael Kors dress with beaded sleeves.

2003: Golden Globe Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It was a big night for Cattrall at the 2003 Golden Globes. The actress took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in this low-cut, red hot gown.

2002: Emmy Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images We can’t help but think this tan Hervé Léger dress is Samantha-approved.

2002: Screen Actors Guild Awards Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cattrall juxtoposed this crisp white suit with a low-cut, embellished crop top underneath at the 2002 SAG Awards.

2000: Sex and the City Season Three Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress celebrated season three of the hit HBO show with this embellished, pink knee-length dress.

2000: Golden Globe Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Cattrall paired this red sequin column dress with ringlet curls at the 57th annual Golden Globes.

1999: Met Gala KMazur/WireImage Wearing this unique dress with a sheer, color-blocked bodice, Cattrall attended the Met Gala in 1999.

1999: Emmy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Cattrall went romantic for the 1999 Emmys, wearing a low-cut, white gown to the awards show.