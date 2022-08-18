STYLE EVOLUTION

Kim Cattrall’s Best Red Carpet Moments Prove She and Samantha Jones Could Have Shared a Stylist

Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City 2"
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scanning through Kim Cattrall’s red carpet looks over the past few decades, it seems obvious that Samantha Jones inspired the actress’ style aesthetic. Or, was it the other way around? Either way, it’s hard to look at some of the power suits and low-cut gowns Cattrall has worn over the years without thinking, “That’s so Samantha.” While these days, the actress usually sticks to a sleek blazer and trousers, Cattrall had her fair share of glitzy looks back in the day, especially while promoting her hit HBO show. And even now, she likes to add some attitude to her more toned-down looks (see the Barbie pink jacket she wore to the Queer as Folk premiere earlier this year). Take a look back at some of her best red carpet moments, from her pre-Sex and the City days to now.

2022: Queer as Folk Premiere
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cattrall balanced out her over-the-top, feather covered coat with a simple black layer underneath.

2018: Tell Me a Story Premiere
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The suit-loving Cattrall opted for this white, double-breasted jacket atop a red sweater and pants for the premiere of her CBS All Access series.

2013: The Laurence Olivier Awards
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Cattrall wore this eye-catching, cobalt blue dress with a unique, one-shoulder neckline to the 2013 Laurence Olivier Awards.

2010: Sex and the City 2 UK Premiere
Claire R Greenway/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cattrall wore a black strapless Thierry Mugler dress from the ‘90s to the UK premiere of the second Sex and the City film.

2010: Sex and the City 2 New York Premiere
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cattrall went ultra glam for the New York premiere in a golden Naeem Khan number.

2010: The Laurence Olivier Awards
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress opted for this one-shoulder, knee-length Lanvin spring 2010 dress with a ruffled detail for the award show in London.

2008: CFDA Awards
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Cattrall presented Tom Ford with the Menswear Designer of the Year Award in this one-shoulder Monique Lhuillier fall 2008 dress with an embellished shoulder detail.

2008: Sex and the City New York Premiere
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the premiere of the famous franchise’s first film, Cattrall wore a silver Vivienne Westwood knee-length dress with a ruched bodice and lace detail down the front.

2008: Sex and the City London Premiere
Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cattrall stuck with Vivienne Westwood for Sex and the City’s premieres, wearing this red dress by the designer for the London red carpet.

2007: The Laurence Olivier Awards
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images

For the 2007 Laurence Olivier Awards, Cattrall wore a dress she modeled just a few weeks before at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection during fashion week.

2004: Emmy Awards
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Cattrall wore this light pink Pamella Rolland dress with an embellished skirt to the Emmy Awards in September 2004.

2004: Met Gala
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The actress showed off a bit of leg at the 2004 Met Gala, themed “Dangerous Liaisons.”

2004: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Cattrall has always loved a one-shoulder silhouette, which is likely why she gravitated toward this magenta Lanvin gown for the 2004 SAG Awards.

2004: Golden Globe Awards
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing a one-shoulder, vintage Valentino dress, Cattrall attended the 61st annual Golden Globes.

2003: Emmy Awards
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cattrall looked gorgeous in this embellished Giorgio Armani gown with side cut outs at the 2003 Emmys.

2003: Met Gala
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Wearing a long-sleeved, embellished Roberto Cavalli gown, Cattrall attended the Met Gala in May 2003.

2003: Grammy Awards
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Cattrall attended the Grammys in this embellished Michael Kors dress with beaded sleeves.

2003: Golden Globe Awards
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was a big night for Cattrall at the 2003 Golden Globes. The actress took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in this low-cut, red hot gown.

2002: Emmy Awards
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

We can’t help but think this tan Hervé Léger dress is Samantha-approved.

2002: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cattrall juxtoposed this crisp white suit with a low-cut, embellished crop top underneath at the 2002 SAG Awards.

2000: Sex and the City Season Three Premiere
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The actress celebrated season three of the hit HBO show with this embellished, pink knee-length dress.

2000: Golden Globe Awards
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Cattrall paired this red sequin column dress with ringlet curls at the 57th annual Golden Globes.

1999: Met Gala
KMazur/WireImage

Wearing this unique dress with a sheer, color-blocked bodice, Cattrall attended the Met Gala in 1999.

1999: Emmy Awards
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Cattrall went romantic for the 1999 Emmys, wearing a low-cut, white gown to the awards show.

1990: The Bonfire of the Vanities Premiere
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Cattrall looked adorable at The Bonfire of the Vanities premiere, wearing a black pleated skirt with a red blazer on top.