Mother-Daughter Duo Kim Gordon and Coco Gordon Moore Team Up for Coach

Kim Gordon and Coco Gordon Moore experienced a full-circle moment while shooting the lookbook for Coach's fall 2021 collection. The mother-daughter duo was in Los Angeles getting ready for their first-ever remote photo shoot for the fashion house when they realized the photographer, Juergen Teller, had shot Gordon decades ago.

"It was for one of the first Marc Jacobs ads Marc ever did—but you'd hardly know it was an advertisement," Gordon, the former Sonic Youth frontwoman, said on a phone call from Los Feliz with Gordon Moore. "Juergen has also shot us at our house in Northampton, for another advertisement. He's met the whole family—including our two dogs."

This time around, the images shot by Teller center Coach's latest ready-to-wear offerings for Coach Forever Season Two: alphabet soup looks that pair vintage pieces with the label's chic shearling and suede coats and leather goods. As models, Gordon and Gordon Moore are in good company—also featured in the campaign are Kaia Gerber, Paloma Elsesser, Rickey Thompson, and Hari Nef.

Shooting remotely allowed the subjects to be photographed on both coasts; and indeed, in the images, you’ll see both snow on the ground in New York and cacti in the background of the pictures captured in Los Angeles. According to Gordon, Teller used an app to give art direction from a distance and take photographs via iPhone.

"It was such a chill vibe on set,” Gordon Moore added. “I worked with Juergen once before, and it was also super easy, so maybe it's just him.”

Courtesy of Coach

This isn't the first time Gordon Moore has worked with Coach, either—she's been in the fold with the brand for a while and has shot multiple other campaigns.

"I feel like this shoot was more about me and my mom being together and our relationship versus me just being a model wearing coats,” Gordon Moore said. “We know how to be natural with each other.”

In fact, the mother and daughter have been spending more time with one another in front of the camera—Gordon Moore recently appeared in Gordon's music video for her song “Hungry Baby.” Are there more plans in the pipeline to work together again?

"I think if the right project came about, we would," Gordon Moore said. "I love working with my mom, but also always try to separate myself from her legacy."

"I'm surprised that Coco still wants to work with me because it can be a lot,” Gordon said, laughing. “But I love hanging out with my daughter more than anyone, so a photo shoot or a project is great because she has to come out. Then I get to hang out with her."

Related: Welcome to Kim Gordon’s Second Youth