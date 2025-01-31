Kim Jones Is Leaving Dior Homme After Seven Years

The game of designer musical chairs continues. On January 31, news broke that Kim Jones will be leaving his post as artistic director of Dior Homme after seven years. According to WWD, the designer—who left Louis Vuitton for the Dior post in 2018—has not yet announced his next move. But until October of 2024, Jones also was the creative lead at Fendi, a post he took up after Karl Lagerfeld passed away in 2020. One day prior to the announcement that he was leaving Dior Men, the British native wiped his Instagram account clean of any photos seemingly signaling the end of his latest chapter.

“It was a true honor to have been able to create my collections within the house of Dior, a symbol of absolute excellence,” Jones said in a statement. “I express my deep gratitude to my studio and the ateliers who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey. They have brought my creations to life.”

Dior added that Jones “accelerated the development of men’s collections internationally and has contributed to the worldwide influence of the house by creating an inspiring wardrobe that is both classic and contemporary, and connected to artists of our time.” Indeed, under Jones’s leadership, Dior Men became known for theatrical runway shows, surprising collaborations—with the likes of Travis Scott, Kenny Scharf, and Peter Doig—and was introduced to a new set of fashion fans that included Daniel Arsham and Raymond Pettibon. Jones’s limited-edition Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneaker, which he released in June 2020, became a must-have grail for sneakerheads around the world.

Looks from the Dior Homme menswear fall 2025 collection shown at Paris Men’s Fashion Week on January 24, 2025, Kim Jones’s final collection for the brand. Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

The announcement comes just one week after Jones revealed what would become his final fall 2025 collection for Dior menswear at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. (He also received the Knight of the Legion of Honor from the French government, the highest decoration for a civilian citizen.)

There was no official statement on a successor at Dior Homme, WWD reported. But there have been whispers in the fashion community that Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson could join the storied French label as the creative head, replacing both Jones and Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s womenswear designer. Adding to the rumor mill is buzz that Jones might next become the designer of Burberry, where Daniel Lee is currently creative director.