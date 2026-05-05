Nobody commits to a theme—or a body-conscious statement—on the Met Gala’s red carpet quite like Kim Kardashian. This year, the star took the “Fashion is Art” dress code quite literally, opting to work with two actual artists to form a wearable sculpture. Let’s dive in, shall we?

While working with photographer and frequent collaborator Nadia Lee Cohen, Kardashian’s chief inspiration for her orange, chrome-effect bodysuit came from British pop artist Allen Jones. Jones, 88, is best known for his colorful and often controversial fetish-informed sculptured and paintings. Have you ever seen those fiberglass scultpures of women’s bodies reimagined as furniture? Yes, those are Jones works and they’ve been both heavily referenced throughout pop culture and heavily protested (at times they’ve been attacked by stink bombs and defaced while on display).

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Earlier in the day, Kardashian’s signaled her inspiration by posting the controversial poster for the explicit 1975 film Maîtresse to her Instagram stories. Jones was commissioned to paint the film’s posters by Barbet Schroeder, and the French film courted controversy for its frank and unflinching depiction of BDSM (in another fashion footnote, Karl Lagerfeld designed the film’s costumes). Fitting portraits with Jones also made the rounds from Kardashian’s Instagram post of her references.

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However, there was another Pop Art duo that also worked on Kardashian’s look. Whitaker Malem founders Patrick Whitaker and Keir Malem were responsible for making Kardashian’s breastplate and leather skirt. The pair are known for their leatherwork pieces and sculptures inspired by the human body, which they’ve created for over 30 years. With art collaborations with Christian Louboutin, Burberry, and Givenchy under their belts, the pair were certainly up for the task of creating Kardashian’s attire for fashion’s biggest night.

With its literal embodiment of art and clear nods to the human figure, Kardashian’s chrome-esque orange piece fit within the night’s aforementioned dress code—and the exhibit’s “Costume Art” theme. It also has a direct fashion precedent. Back in 2013, Jones worked with Kate Moss to refashion her into one of his famed sculptures.

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Of course, Kardashian also found a way to weave in her own signature bombshell glamour. The star slipped on a pair of nude Christian Louboutin pumps, complemented by tousled blond waves, which neutrally framed her high-shine body armor. Though her look was entirely original, Kardashian was one of several guests to embrace sculptural attire at the Met Gala. Breastplates were also seen on sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as close family friend Hailey Bieber—proving that great minds, indeed, think alike.