David Sedaris once wrote a bestseller titled “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” but Kim Kardashian would rather dress hers in leather and PVC. The most-watched mother on social media matched in black leather outfits and distinctive reflective sunglasses with daughters North and Chicago West in newly shared photos on Instagram.

The glasses, which seem to recall the eye shape of a cartoon alien and serve as the centerpiece of the trio’s look, are actually the latest from Kanye West’s Yeezy line. Photos of North in the glasses emerged last week, though this is the first glimpse of Chicago and Kim in them. The background of the photos suggest the family was there for some sort of photoshoot, but for what exactly remains unclear.

While elements of West and Kardashian’s divorce have been particularly acrimonious and particularly public, it seems that the exes remain supportive of each other’s business ventures and fashion sense. Kim notably has continued to wear and support Yeezy. And what mother wouldn’t? Even though they’re separated, the success of Ye’s brand still affects her children’s inheritances, after all.