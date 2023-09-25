Though we still have a full slate of shows in France to come, this season, Kim Kardashian has been noticeably missing from Fashion Month festivities. Despite her absence, though, the mogul channeled the Parisian runways in a big way over the weekend.

In photos posted to Instagram, the 42-year-old and her daughter North showed off coordinating looks they sported for Kourtney’s Disney-themed baby shower on Sunday. And, judging by the candy-colored palettes of their ensembles, North’s request for her mom to wear more color certainly came to fruition.

Kardashian has been of somewhat of a vintage Chanel kick of late so its fitting that she pulled out a cropped yellow sweater from the brand’s spring 1995 collection. The piece, which was modeled by none other than Naomi Campbell, featured piping along the hemline and cap sleeves as well as the brand’s signature “CC” buttons. She then tied in the black accents of the top with a high-waisted leather skirt. North wore the same exact piece up top, just in a vibrant shade of orange, and opted for a similar, yet slightly longer, leather bottom.

Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Although Campbell originally modeled the look with a crystalized waist belt and blue patent bag, the mother-daughter duo kept things rather minimal with their accessory choices. Naturally, they also used their shared TikTok account to show off more of their style as well as Kourtney’s over-the-top get together—which consisted of a photo booth, churro station, and a Stony Clover Lane store.

Their looks had a very Margot Robbie, Barbie feel which tracks given the film’s Chanel heavy wardrobe. Its only natural, then, that Kim and North pulled out some doll-sized footwear to match—Kim in towering pair of Balenciaga platform heels and North posing in sky-high black boots.

While North may only be 10, she has developed a rather enviable fashion archive which, presumably, this Chanel piece will soon find a place in. She’s also the proud owner of some pretty serious finds like Michael Jackson memorabilia and a Karl Lagerfeld-designed pearl clutch.

The pre-teen has some serious fashion opinions which often make their way to her mom, too. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kardashian told Vogue. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”