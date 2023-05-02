When so many celebrities descend upon one single place on the same evening, there’s just as much potential for an iconic red carpet moment as there is for an awkward run-in with an old friend or flame.

Monday’s Met Gala was rife with opportunity for the latter, counting plenty of famous exes among its attendees. Of course Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart piqued our shared nostalgic interest. But all eyes were were on a couple of more recent exes — Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The pair, who dated for nine months and split in 2022, could not have picked a more fitting location for their reunion. It’s been a year since their headline-making appearance at last year’s Met Gala — both due to their unlikely pairing and because of Kardashian’s controversial dress choice.

Knowing that wearing Marilyn Monroe’s literal gown would be hard to top, the SKIMS founder told Vogue that this year, she “just wanted to feel glamorous.” The custom, corseted Schiaparelli gown draped with more than 50,000 freshwater pearls fit the bill. “I wanted pearls,” she said, adding, “I though, what is more Karl?”

Despite walking the carpet around the same time, it looks like they didn’t have one on one — or rather, two on one — time until they were inside the museum. They were photographed with Usher having a conversation we would have liked to be eavesdropping in on.

What were they talking about? What did Kim say that made Pete make that face? Did they kiss or what?

We’re not the only ones looking for answers to these hard-hitting questions. The internet was buzzing in response to their seemingly very cordial run-in.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images