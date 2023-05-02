FASHION

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Met Gala

by W Staff
Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May...
Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

When the theme of the Met Gala centers Karl Lagerfeld, there’s plenty of material to mine for inspiration. That fact rang true from the moment the very first celebrity hit the red carpet at the Costume Institute’s 2023 gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, celebrating its latest exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Archival gowns from Chanel were well-represented—in addition to homages to Choupette (Chloe Fineman’s purse; Doja Cat’s entire look, prosthetic makeup included; Jared Leto, the human furry), plays on fingerless gloves, black satin bows (in Karlie Kloss’s hair, and at the base of Sydney Sweeney’s mauve mermaid gown) and, of course, tons of black and white. But our favorite looks from the night came with personal stories. Nicole Kidman arrived on the Met steps wearing a light pink gown covered in ostrich feathers, crystals, and sequins that she wore for “Chanel N. 5, the film,” an advertisement for the fragrance directed by Baz Luhrmann. Co-chair Dua Lipa donned a white tweed princess gown from Chanel’s fall 1992 haute couture collection first worn on the runway by Lagerfeld muse Claudia Schiffer. And Penelope Cruz, wearing a look from Lagerfeld’s 1988 Chanel haute couture collection, was the picture-perfect bride. See all of our favorite looks from the red carpet here.

Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Jennie in Chanel
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Nicole Kidman in Chanel
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dua Lipa in Chanel
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Michelle Yeoh in Karl Lagerfeld
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Penelope Cruz in Chanel
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Naomi Campbell in Chanel
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Bad Bunny in Jacquemus
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss in Loewe
Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Margot Robbie in Chanel
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lizzo in Chanel
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Letitia Wright in Prada
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi in Jean Paul Gaultier
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Camila Morrone in Rodarte
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue