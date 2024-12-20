Kim Kardashian is committed to the serve. The reality star and Skims mogul might be nursing a foot injury, but don’t expect her to slip into something doctor-approved anytime soon. Last night in Los Angeles, Kim hosted her Skims Holiday party in peak bombshell style. Yes, black medical boot included.

Kim donned a skin-tight number from the French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin for the occasion. Her dress featured a plunging, halter neckline and cut-out details placed along Kim’s abs. The center of Kim’s skirt was lined with silver eyelets, a detail that has become a de Saint Sernin signature over the years. Kim continued to rock her long, wispy bangs (we’re still wondering how she manages to see with those things) and “nude” PVC heels. Later in the evening, she switched into her black medical boot—perhaps at the behest of her doctor who saw her gallivanting around New York earlier this month in a similar pair of heeled shoes.

BACKGRID

While Kim has yet to lay out the specifics of how she was injured (perhaps it was from all those thong-wearing motorcycle escapades), she clearly isn’t letting it get the best of her. Last week, the star made her way to Fifth Avenue in New York where she (watched on by hundreds of adoring fans) unveiled Skims’s new four-story retail space. She wore a similar second-skin look to her latest for the event: an ivory bustier paired with skinny pants and her go-to plastic pumps.

Instead of a medical boot, she switched into a cozy pair of UGGs to mix and mingle with guests that included the likes of Ciara, Cardi B, and Ice Spice.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a few days later, Kim (and her scooter) was spotted on the West Coast where she attended Billie Eilish’s Los Angeles concert. It’s safe to say clear shoes and leather outfits aren’t entirely what the doctor ordered when it comes to a broken foot. But if there’s one thing about Kim, she’s going to make the best out of any situation—even a broken limb.