Kim Kardashian Matches Her Dress to Her Favorite Chair

In a post on Thursday, Kim Kardashian shared a carousel photos of herself all dressed up in a Rick Owens gown that seems to be designed to perfectly match her Rick Owens chair. It’s also in one of the beauty mogul’s favorite colors — metallic silver. The tightly fitted floor-length mermaid skirt merges into the extremely structured strapless bust. Over her lower arms, Kardashian was wearing what looked like a matching metallic silver puffer jacket or stole.

She had her platinum blonde hair down and wrist full of iron grey bangles. In the last slide stands the chair, which does very strongly resemble what The Kardashians star would look like if she were furniture.

The Curial chair is a low bucket shape that is essentially backless. The highly reflective surface is emphasized by the seat’s curves, much like Kardashian. In her Instagram Stories, she tagged the designer in a post as well, showing the chair and writing, “My new @rickowensonline chair that makes me so happy.”

Owens, who has extended his fashion design into a respected second career as a furniture designer, maintains a cult-like devotion for his aesthetic mixture of the minimal and the gothic of which various Kardashians are members.

She tagged him again in a photo of a marble chair of the same shape saying her “marble baby” makes her happy, too. Over this past summer, fans were reminded that Kardashian’s office is mostly creations by Owens and practically serves as a gallery of brutalist architecture.

Her taste in interior design went viral again in June of 2022 when a fan account on TikTok called @Kardashianicon re-posted a clip of the Skims founder offering a tour of her home. The video has since been made private, but it featured a different model from Owens, a triangle-shaped chair made of metal and a thin leather seat that is definitely not meant for anyone to lean back in.