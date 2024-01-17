We’re only three weeks into 2024, but it appears as though this year’s fashion girl uniform is already well established. Rick Owens’s “Prong Dress” has officially pulled into the lead among a pack of influencers, Real Housewives, and Hollywood stars. But like many hot girl stylings, it is Kim Kardashian who has staked her claim to the cutout style—so much so that she now appears to have three different versions hanging in her Calabasas closet.

On Wednesday, Kardashian showed off a mini version of the Rick Owens design, which initially debuted as part of the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection. The piece comes in both long and mini versions and has been reproduced on the runway many times since, but it is distinct in both cut and fabric. Like 2021’s fashion girl favorite, the Mugler bodysuit, the Prong dress has clear-cut features—mainly a sculptural, cutout bustier followed by a simple form-fitting tube skirt.

Kim’s most recent Prong dress, which she seemed to wear for some sort of vacation, featured an iridescent purple design. She styled the piece with wraparound sunglasses, but like many who seem thrilled to wear the edgy design, she let the dress pretty much stand on its own.

Unsurprisingly, the Skims founder was one of the first adoptees of the uniform just moments after it graced the Rick Owens runway. She wore a dressier, all-black version to Paris Hilton’s wedding in 2021—this one was designed in some sort of satin fabric, which allowed for more of a draped effect than the recent iridescent fabric she slipped into.

Kardashian continued her devotion to the Rick Owens uniform during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in the fall of 2022. This reflective powder dress seems to be the most popular style so far among fashion girls—Katy Perry wore the same one, while Cardi B opted for a shortened version. Kardashian added some edge to hers with a silver shawl, matching handbag, and bleached hair.

Kardashian’s approval of certain fashion movements means quite a lot these days. It’s also staggering that, for someone who indulges in fast-moving trends as much as she does, she’s worn slightly altered versions of the same dress over the span of a few years. But even as she might substitute her Prong dress as it reaches the masses this year, there’s no denying the Kardashian effect.