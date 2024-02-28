Kim Kardashian will do just about anything for the sake of fashion—including cinching her waist to tiny, tiny proportions. This week, the reality star took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes look at her dressing practices, specifically a vintage ivory corset that nearly disappeared her entire waist.

The Skims founder has always been a major proponent of shape-wear, but this specific piece was plucked from Thierry Mugler’s spring 1998 couture collection and designed in collaboration with Mugler’s longtime corset collaborator Mr. Pearl. The piece featured the label’s signature boned detailing, which helped to cinch the influencer’s already tiny waist, and 3D details along the sides which created the illusion of padded hips. Like many of Mugler’s couture pieces, this corset finished off with a plunging neckline and a dramatic lace-up feature at the back.

It’s no secret Kardashian is a major vintage head (much like her step-sisters Kendall and Kylie) but the mogul has taken a special liking to Mugler’s ’90s creations over the years. In fact, the star must have a special preference for this particular runway show—she wore a daring cut-out dress two years ago which just so happened to be featured in the same 1998 collection as her corset.

The connection between Kardashian and Mugler makes sense, given the body-hugging overlap between the star’s personal style and the French brand’s innovative archival looks—she nearly broke the internet for a second time in 2019 by wearing a beaded latex stunner to the Met Gala, after all.

The bridal white corset was shown on the runway with a hooded, floor-sweeping coat and PVC heels. Kardashian opted to wear the look solo, though judging by the rack of gems behind her, we’d assume she intended on layering this corset underneath some sort of statement gown.

“Mugler” Kardashian simply captioned the photos alongside a swan emoji. Yes Kim, Mugler.

While most stars might reserve such archival keepsakes for, say, a red carpet or gala, it seems as though Kardashian was merely snapping a few photos in between fittings. The Skims mogul has been noticeably absent from Fashion Month proceedings thus far, but there’s still plenty of her favorite brands—Victoria Beckham, Balenciaga, and yes, Mugler—still to present this week in Paris. We’ll keep an eye on if she decides to debut anything else from her staggering Mugler archive.