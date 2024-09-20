Kirsten Dunst Doesn’t Believe in Fashion Regrets

It was a family affair at the Gucci spring 2025 show on September 20 in Milan—and no one epitomized that kind of atmosphere more than Kirsten Dunst. The actress attended the presentation, held at the Triennale di Milano, with her younger brother, Christian Dunst. “We both needed a brother-sister getaway,” the actress tells W of her decision to bring Christian to the show as opposed to her husband, actor Jesse Plemons. “Jesse stayed home with the kids. Someone had to.”

The siblings coordinated their looks for the show—Kirsten in a floral, ankle-length dress and Christian opting for the more casual black trousers and white t-shirt. The actress insists the two didn’t match on purpose. Their names are similar enough. “It’s so embarrassing,” Kirsten says of the likeness between Kirsten and Christian. “Especially when we do interviews and I have to be like, ‘Hi, I’m Kirsten. This is Christian.’ It’s the same name.” But Kirsten put up with any embarrassment for the day in order to spend some quality time with her brother, plus check out creative director Sabato de Sarno’s sophomore offering for Gucci. Below, Dunst talks her favorite pieces from the show, her teenage style, and the niche piece of Jackie O. memorabilia she keeps in her home.

Courtesy of Gucci

Did you see anything on the Gucci runway you could imagine wearing to an upcoming event?

There was a really beautiful brown sheath dress that I loved, and also those jackets with the beaded fringe. They almost had a Texas feel, but it wasn’t the normal placement of fringe, which I liked. I liked those short, poofy skirts, too. There was definitely an ode to Jackie Kennedy in there, with the head wraps and sunglasses. I actually have one of Jackie’s doors in my house.

A door?

Yeah, a door from her old apartment in New York. I bought it at an auction, kept it in my New York apartment, and then brought it home to L.A. with me. Then I found out the woman who previously owned my house in L.A. went to boarding school with Jackie and they were friends! But that’s what I like to spend money on. I spend so much time at home. I don’t care as much about clothes or cars, but house stuff I love.

How did you choose the look you wore to the Gucci show?

I was looking at the [resort 2025] runway pictures and I saw this big, floral jacket covering a dress. I always look for what’s under the coats because those can be easy, great silhouettes to wear. Now, though, I’m back in jeans and a T-shirt. I was like, “Get me into flats.”

Dunst in Gucci at the 2024 Academy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Moving onto the Style Notes questions, do you remember your first Gucci purchase?

I think the first thing I bought myself from Gucci were those slides without the back. I think I was about 20.

What was your style like when you were younger?

Whatever was at Fred Segal or Dollhouse. I was also really into Katayone Adeli. There was a store called Mail, which was a chain mail store in Nolita, and that was a destination for me every time I went to New York. Now you can buy everything everywhere, but back then it was so special to go to certain stores when you were in different cities. Like when I worked in Paris on Marie Antoinette, nobody had heard of Isabel Marant or Vanessa Bruno or any of those cute French labels. So I would come home with all these cool clothes no one had yet.

Did the films you were working on ever affect your style at the time?

No. I mean, [Marie Antoinette] had incredible costumes, but I was a real vintage hunter. I still wear vintage clothes I got when I was living in Paris. Me and my friend Io [Bottoms], who was in the movie too, would go scavenge in vintage stores in the Marais.

You’ve been in the spotlight and on red carpets for so long. Do you ever look back on pictures and think, “God, why did I wear that?”

I think everybody does. When I was a teenager, I wore butterfly clips in my hair and jellies with tights or knee-high socks. But that’s what you’re supposed to do when you’re a kid. So yeah, no regrets.

Dunst at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

What about past red carpet looks that you still love?

I was the first person to ever wear Rodarte, so that was cool. I wore a bunch of [Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s] first collection on the Spider-Man press tour. It always feels special when you discover someone new, and then they became dear friends of mine. It feels like we grew up together and that’s special.

My Academy Award dress this year from Gucci was also incredible. I had never tried on a dress that fit so perfectly to my body. Their tailoring is incredible.

Who are your style icons?

I was lucky enough to grow up with Sofia [Coppola]. She always just looks so chic. I think I’ve always looked to certain women in my life. My mom always had fun style. But I’m also influenced a lot by movies. When I first saw Paris, Texas, I wanted to dress like Nastassja Kinski. Or, when I discovered Blondie, I wanted to dress like her. Same with Charlotte Rampling. The ’70s is my favorite era in terms of fashion.

And finally, I have to ask—growing up, did your parents ever call you or your brother by each other’s names? I have to imagine that was a confusing household.

It’s their own fault.