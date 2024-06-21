Kirsten Dunst Puts an Elegant Twist On The Butter Yellow Trend

On Thursday, Kirsten Dunst walked the red carpet with her husband Jesse Plemons at the New York City premiere of Kinds of Kindness at the Museum of Modern Art. According to critics, Plemons’s acting may steal the show in the film, but Dunst won the red carpet with her soft yellow dress by Erdem.

The sleeveless gown had a short cape and was gathered at one hip to create some asymmetry in the hemline. Along one leg, the dress was embroidered with gold sequins in two large flower outlines. She had on Leighten jewelry diamond stud earrings, a pair of gold open toe Jimmy Choo heels, and carried a small gold purse on a long chain over one shoulder. Dunst wore her hair in glamorous loose pin curls and sported a red lip. Plemons was clad in a classic black suit and left the collar of his white button-down open.

Dunst first movie in several years, Civil War, was released in April. In an interview with Marie Claire to promote the movie, Dunst discussed roles for women in her age demographic, saying that “every role I was being offered was the sad mom.”

“To be honest, that's been hard for me...because I need to feed myself,” she said of her time off. “The hardest thing is being a mom and...not feeling like, I have nothing for myself. That's every mother—not just me.”

She added, “There's definitely less good roles for women my age.”

Plemons makes a brief appearance in the film and Dunst shared a little bit about their dynamic on set now after many years together.

“Because we fell in love on a set, we fell in love creatively first. I think we'll always come back to that, in a very not-involving-our-real-life way,” Dunst said. “And also, listen, we don't talk to each other on set. I left him alone, he left me alone.”