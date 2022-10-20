Model Kristen McMenamy and drag royalty Bimini Bon Boulash came out to celebrate the launch of stylist Katie Grand’s new tome Tears & Tearsheets in London on Wednesday, and both seemed to be skewing to similar dressing memos. The pair semi-coordinated in their variegated pink outfits with playful accessories. That, plus platinum blonde ‘dos gave a punk rock edge to the current “Barbie-core” trend.

McMenemy, whose amazing Instagram account is the perfect fashion follow, was wearing silver platform sandals over thick white socks, a slip dress covered in sequin appliques, and she carried a small quilted Miu Miu handbag in seashell pink. On her head was a patterned cap with two fur pom-poms on the sides, looking like a piece from Disney Paris Fashion Week.

Bon Boulash was in a Diesel dress with a mock turtleneck and psychedelic sleeves, paired with white go-go boots that ended just below her knee. She was carrying a mini-grey purse and had on long blonde locks with a smokey purple eye and candy pink lips.

Together, they were quite a picture.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The book Tears & Tearsheets covers Grand’s stylist career since she began publishing work in the 90s. Grand is one of the founders of Dazed and Confused magazine, she was formerly the EIC of Pop and Love magazines, and now runs Perfect magazine and regularly contributes to W. It’s no surprise that her launch party was full of fashion icons.

The cover, styled by Grand and shot by Harley Weir, features model Bella Hadid.

She told W Magazine in an interview, “It’s a reference to an old Norbert Schoerner shoot I did for The Face magazine around 2000. When I did this shoot with Bella and Harley, there were a lot of references to my older work with the makeup artist Miranda Joyce. Back when we shot this image, maybe five years ago, Bella was still sort of new in the industry, so it felt like a nostalgic image—but not too nostalgic.”