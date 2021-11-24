Whether your holiday gatherings are dressed-up affairs or more about lounging around on the sofa, a knit dress is always the right call. Midi-to-full length styles in particular are always comfortable, just warm enough, and effortlessly stylish in the most literal sense: You don’t have to fuss over coordinating separates or accessories. Throw on your favorite shoes and maybe a pair of earrings, and you’re good to go. Best of all, they’re stretchy and forgiving, which means you don’t have to sneakily unbutton anything after that second slice of pumpkin pie. In short, they’re the perfect holiday look for anyone who wants to spend their time off thinking about more important things (like how to get out of doing a Thanksgiving 5k with your in-laws).

Last week, we were inspired by the sleeveless Giorgio Armani sheath Karlie Kloss wore to a pop-up featuring the brand’s latest collection. The silk and cashmere piece strikes the perfect balance: slightly structured but not bulky, demure enough to wear to a family affair, but not-at-all boring. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that embody a similar spirit—some cocktail party appropriate, others more suited for low-key hangouts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.