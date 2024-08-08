As a mainstay of the ’90s grunge runways, it’s no wonder that Kristen McMenamy favors all-black on the red carpet. But for her latest turn on a step and repeat, McMenamy’s look isn’t just about all black, all the time. Instead, the supermodel mixed the edge of a London catwalk with the glamour of Breakfast at Tiffany’s during the Melbourne Film Festival today.

McMenamy attended the festival’s opening night gala in a tea-length dress complete with mod, black and white polka dots. The model bundled up in a sleek wool coat which she layered on top of her dress. From there, McMenamy amped up her red carpet ‘fit with some accessory play only she could make work. Around her neck, the model layered a silver heart-shaped charm necklace, a dainty Chanel choker, and two strands of pearls. The model carried a black velvet clutch, designed with pearl accents down the side, and sported a pair of classic black stilettos.

McMenamy, who was pictured at the festival next to the musician Warren Ellis, styled her famous ash blonde hair in tousled mermaid waves. Ellis, for his part, sported a checked brown suit, matching dress shoes, and a white button down.

Sam Tabone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time McMenamy and Ellis have attended a red carpet together. In April, the duo stepped out to the Back To Black London premiere in similarly gothic-inspired looks. McMenamy again opted for a LBD, though this one featured more risqué details like lace edging, a side slit, and a low-cut neckline. The runway star carried a studded top handle bag and slipped into a pair of avant-garde disco ball shoes.

Whether she’s in boudoir lace or demure pearls, no one has the all-black, red carpet uniform down quite like Kristen McMenamy.