Kristen Stewart’s Wavy Bodysuit Will Make You Do a U-Turn

Kristen Stewart has become synonymous with the art of the pantsless look. Whether it’s a blazer as a dress or a red carpet leotard, she’s a master of bending tradition and putting her best leg forward. But on Monday night, the actor and director shifted the focus upward, keeping her latest take on lingerie dressing strictly to the top half.

At the 2025 San Francisco Film Awards, Stewart slipped into lingerie brand Fleur du Mal’s “Seduce” bodysuit. Clinging tight to her figure, the undergarment featured a wavy neckline, with a U-shaped detail at the bust, and a sculptural bra element. Instead of something like her beloved hot pants, she tucked her bustier into a matching black maxi skirt. Stewart accented the ensemble with her signature glowing skin and a slicked-back hairdo.

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Playfully mixing in unexpected (and daring) elements into her red carpet wardrobe is a Stewart staple. At the IndieWire Honors earlier this month, she put a tailored twist on the concept. She wore a boxy men’s blazer over a semi-sheer tank top and Calvin Klein Collection leggings that imitated the look of tighty-whities. Just a day prior, she braved the New York cold in a check suit jacket with barely anything on underneath.

Stewart’s recent run of red carpet moments have been in support of her directorial debut The Chronology of Water. She accepted the Nion McEvoy & Leslie Berriman Award for Storytelling at the SFFILM, and the film has been building momentum since it premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

With her cinematic vision notching rave reviews and a steady stream of festival awards, Stewart has felt no need to alter her red carpet fashion.