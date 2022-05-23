Just a few weeks after a trip to Monaco to take in the Chanel cruise show, Kristen Stewart is back in the south of France, this time in Cannes, though she still has her Chanel in tow. The actress arrived to the Cannes Film Festival on Monday for the premiere of her upcoming film, Crimes of the Future, where she hit the festival’s red carpet for the first time in four years.

While others, like Anne Hathaway, dressed to the nines for their Cannes arrival, Stewart touched down at the festival in a more casual look. Ahead of the red carpet, she was spotted in a Chanel cruise 2023 cropped white tee and Levi’s shorts with her boxers poking out the top. She paired the ensemble with some black hiking boots and sunglasses, the perfect accessories to complete the ultimate cool girl aesthetic she seems to constantly ooze.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

When it came time for the red carpet, though, it was all about glam. The actress arrived to her movie’s premiere in a look from the Chanel spring/summer 2022 couture show, wearing a colorfully embellished long-sleeve turtleneck crop top with an off-white skirt adorned with a large bow on the front. The actress then finished off the look with a pair of black pumps and her hair in a messy pony.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

While on the red carpet, Stewart didn’t seem to leave the sides of her costars, Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux, as well as the film’s director, David Cronenberg. Crimes of the Future is Cronenberg’s first film in eight years, and tells the story of celebrity performance artist played by Mortensen who “showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.” Stewart plays an investigator from the National Organ Registry who works with the artist to “shed light on the next phase of human evolution.” Now that the film has debuted at Cannes, it will likely be released in theaters next month.