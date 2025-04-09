7 of Kristen Stewart’s Riskiest Red Carpet Moments
Kristen Stewart knows that red carpet rules are meant to be broken. Over the years, the actor has assumed the mantle as one of Hollywood’s riskiest and most adventurous dressers. Pick an item not usually meant for a photo op and Stewart has probably worn it at some point throughout her years in the spotlight—and with confidence. Sheer and lace bras? Yes. No shoes? Twice, most famously at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Backless bodysuits? Check. In a sea of traditional gowns and “safe” outfits, Stewart’s dedication to taking risks is what makes her fashion sense singular. Here, look through seven of Stewart’s riskiest and wildest red carpet moments, from that infamous shoeless moment on La Croisette to her history-making Oscars look in 2022.
Stewart has never shied from an excess of skin on the red carpet, something no better evidenced by this 2024 look she wore to the Love Lies Bleeding premiere. Her bodysuit featured a very risqué silhouette that wouldn’t work for actual physical activity, but tied in nicely to the themes of her lesbian bodybuilding film.
Upon the occasion of her first Oscar nomination in 2022, Stewart decided to bend the rules with her red carpet look. Instead of the traditional gown typical of the Academy Awards, she opted for a short suit from Chanel that literally made history. It marked the first time someone stepped onto the ceremony’s red carpet wearing formal short shorts. Oh, and her blouse nearly plunged past her navel.
Sheer is a staple of Stewart’s red carpet repertoire, evidenced by this dancer-ly Chanel look she wore to a 2022 awards.
Many of Stewart’s rule-bending red carpet moments, like her appearance at the 2019 Met Gala, are marked by her daring beauty choices. Dressed in sequined Chanel, Stewart rocked a dyed pixie cut in a two-toned orange color, black eyeliner, and bleached eyebrows.
Stewart has long preferred a sneaker over an uncomfortable heel and she waited until the very last minute to change into the latter at the 2019 Charlie’s Angels premiere. We don’t blame her—those Nike Cortez sneakers are pretty comfortable.
Heels are a pain to walk in—especially Christian Louboutin’s sky-high ankle benders. Stewart had enough of her heels at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, so much so that she decided to remove them entirely to walk the red carpet. The move was widely viewed as a rebuttal of the festival’s famously strict dress code which requires its female guests to wear “elegant shoes.”
“I feel like you can’t ask people that any more,” Stewart said the year prior. “If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.”
The 2018 Cannes Film Festival was full of bold fashion statements from Stewart, who served as one of the prestigious event’s Feature Film Jury members. For the Un Couteau Dans Le Couer premiere, the actor heralded the return of the skinny trouser (her pair were fully sequined, of course) while rocking edgy, gelled hair and dramatic eye makeup.