Heels are a pain to walk in—especially Christian Louboutin’s sky-high ankle benders. Stewart had enough of her heels at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, so much so that she decided to remove them entirely to walk the red carpet. The move was widely viewed as a rebuttal of the festival’s famously strict dress code which requires its female guests to wear “elegant shoes.”

“I feel like you can’t ask people that any more,” Stewart said the year prior. “If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.”