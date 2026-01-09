Kristen Stewart Gets Support From Wife Dylan Meyer at The Chronology of Water Premiere

All eyes were on Kristen Stewart last night at the premiere of her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, but she wasn’t taking in the moment alone. Stewart attended the Los Angeles event with her wife, Dylan Meyer, who helped produce the film, right by her side.

After donning a sheer skirt earlier this week, Stewart turned the volume down for last night’s red carpet. Wearing Chanel, the actor and director chose a fitted tank top with white piping that she tucked into baggy trousers that sat low on her waist. Silver chain necklaces, black platform shoes, and a tousled fringe added to the Indie Sleaze feel.

Meyer chose a similarly low-key look for the occasion. The screenwriter slipped into black mini shorts and a Thom Browne top coat styled with a graphic tee, burgundy tights, and Doc Martens.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Stewart and Meyer first met in 2013 on the set of American Ultra, but didn’t start dating until late 2019. They tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home last year. The couple started a production company together, Nevermind Pictures, with their first project being The Chronology of Water. The film, which stars Imogen Poots, is based on a memoir of the same name by Lidia Yuknavitch chronicling abuse and recovery. The film had its premiere at Cannes in May, but took over eight years to come to fruition.

“It was a really hard fucking sell,” Stewart told W recently. “It was so much more difficult to read the script than it was to have incredibly striking, searing images embedded into your body that you’re never going to forget. It was easier to make the movie and show it to people than to get people to pay me millions of dollars to do so.”

Despite the challenges, Stewart is steadfast about getting back behind the camera soon. “I’m dying [to direct more],” she added. “I’m attached to some incredible projects as an actor, too, that have taken a long time to find themselves. [Directing] is such a huge responsibility, and it’s so scary, but I feel a gnawing in the other direction.”