Charlotte York is a WASPy art dealer. Kristin Davis is an actress from Colorado. Yet, both the character and her portrayer share something of a similar sense of style. Beginning in the mid-1990s, Davis established a reputation on the red carpet that blends her personal style and that of beloved Sex and the City character. Think demure, tea-length looks, bright fit-and-flare dresses, and classic hair and makeup looks.

Over the years, Davis’s red carpet style evolved with the decades, moving from layered pant suits in the ’90s to bold leathers and patterns in the 2000s and elegant cocktail dresses in the present. Of course, Davis has worked with top luxury labels, but has a special place in her heart for designers like Michael Kors and Monique Lhuillier, and even the occasional vintage piece. Here, relive Kristin Davis’s best red carpet moments, from Melrose Place to SATC and beyond.

2025: And Just Like That... Premiere Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Davis paired her floral Rixo dress with some very high, and Charlotte-esque, hair.

2025: And Just Like That... Photo Call Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images The actor brought the sparkle to the AJLT season three photo call.

2024: Golden Heart Awards Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Davis dressed up in Michael Kors to attend the 2024 Golden Heart Awards.

2022: New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actor opted for jewel tones for a 2022 gala.

2021: And Just Like That... Premiere Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For the season one premiere of AJLT, Davis opted for a strapless navy look with an elaborate neckline.

2017: Princess Grace Awards Gala Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a 2017 gala, Davis paired her lace dress with lace heels, naturally.

2010: Met Gala TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images The 2010 edition of the Met Gala, themed “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity,” implored Davis to wear this classic black dress with a long train.

2010: Sex and the City 2 Premiere Claire R Greenway/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Davis looked ready to party at the SATC 2 movie premiere in 2010.

2008: Sex and the City: The Movie Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For the SATC: The Movie pink carpet in 2008, the actor paired black accessories with a metallic gold dress.

2008: Met Gala Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Davis attended the 2008 Met ball with Michael Kors.

2008: Sex and the City Premiere Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Davis was a lady in red at the 2008 SATC premiere.

2005: SAG Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Davis attended the 2005 SAG Awards in elegant looks.

2004: Vanity Fair Oscar Party George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Davis looked ethereal at the Oscars after parties in 2004.

2004: Met Gala Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her first Met in 2004, Davis wore a black cocktail dress with fur trim at the neckline.

2004: Emmy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Davis’s 2004 Emmys dress featured a lace bodice.

2003: Sex and the City Premiere KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images The SATC ladies teamed up in style at the series’s premiere in 2003.

2002: Sex and the City Premiere Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Davis slipped into a patterned Pucci look for the SATC premiere in 2002.

2002: The Sopranos Premiere Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Sopranos premiere in 2002 called for head-to-toe black.

2001: Sex and the City Premiere Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the SATC premiere in 2001, Davis channeled Elle Woods in a bright pink body-con look.

2000: Traffic Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Davis made dress pants red carpet-worthy with a dark purple trench coat.

2000: Sex and the City Premiere Keith D. Bedford/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Carrie Bradshaw would love the outfit Davis wore to the 2000 SATC premiere.

2000: Emmy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2000 Emmys, Davis and Nixon coordinated in pastel dresses.

1999: Emmy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images For her first time at the Emmy Awards, Davis went the classic route in a strapless black dress adorned with a sash at the waist.

1999: Women In Film Lucy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actor gave her off-white pant suit a pop of burgundy red in 1999.

1998: Out Of Sight Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images While Davis prefers demure gala gowns these days, her early red carpet style included things like crochet blouses and printed skirts.

1996: Flirting With Disaster Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images A very mod moment in all-black for a 1996 premiere.