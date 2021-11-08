Kristine Froseth Partied With Chanel Before Running the NYC Marathon

On Sunday, November 7, the actress Kristine Froseth wore a pair of hot pink spandex shorts and a red tank top with her name scrawled in black marker across the front to run the New York City Marathon. But on the Friday night prior, her look was far more red carpet glam than 26-mile-race appropriate. The Norwegian-American actress, who shot to fame through roles alongside Julia Garner in The Assistant and with Diana Silvers in the ballet drama Birds of Paradise appeared at Chanel’s celebration for the 100th anniversary of its No. 5 fragrance wearing—what else?—head-to-toe Chanel straight from the spring 2021 runway. For her evening at Rockefeller Center, Froseth opted for a black iridescent tweed dress with a black silk organza jacket, fuzzy 2.55 bag, and pirate-esque boots that would not look out of place on board The Black Pearl. The look, she explained while walking the red carpet ahead of a live performance by Mary J. Blige, was inspired by a punk phase Froseth is currently deep in—due to playing a “punk chick,” as she described the character, in an upcoming indie film. “I’m feeling that out. It’s very different from who I am, but I’m in that mood,” she said. In addition to prep for the aforementioned film, Froseth will star as young Betty Ford in Showtime’s new series The First Lady. She’ll also appear with Taylour Paige in Lena Dunham’s top-secret film project Sharp Stick—Paige, who was in attendance at the Chanel party Friday night, enveloped Froseth in a huge hug on the red carpet during this interview, saying “Hi, I love you!” (A chorus of “Hiiiii, dude!” erupted thereafter, with Froseth adding that Paige is her “girl crush.”) After finishing her duties on the red carpet, Froseth could relax at the party—where she took film camera selfies with Dickinson’s Ella Hunt, chatted with Phoebe Tonkin, and mingled with Brittany O’Grady. To catch a glimpse of Froseth’s getting ready process, scroll through the gallery below.

Photograph courtesy of Matthew Kristall and Chanel Using Chanel No. 5 Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette <3. We wanted to do something bold with a little punk twist. My makeup artist Cyndle Komarovski did an inverted cat eye focusing the liner on the lower lash line and adding a gold metallic shimmer to the lid. We did a bold eye and kept the rest of the makeup fresh and natural.

Photograph courtesy of Matthew Kristall and Chanel I trust my glam team big time, they always know what’s up. My hairstylist David Von Cannon created texture magic and made me feel like an effortless sexy French chick that just got out of bed and was ready to partyyy.

Photograph courtesy of Matthew Kristall and Chanel Last-minute bling and touches. Shooting my getting ready process can be so scary and awkward and intimidating: you’re trying to pretend you’re touching up your makeup and 20 people are watching you. But here, the atmosphere was amazing. It was just chill.

Photograph courtesy of Matthew Kristall and Chanel The stylist Ilona Hamer picked out amazing looks for me to try on—once we put this on, we both fell in luuuv. It’s such a classic style and quite conservative in the cut and design, but the fact that Virginie Viard made it sheer and layered a sheer cardigan on top is so cool; it adds allure in a very subtle way. The texture and embellishment add a little more strength to what is very feminine and soft fabric. The push-and-pull is what’s cool. I felt great in it, and that’s what it’s all about.

Photograph courtesy of Matthew Kristall and Chanel Putting on my fav Coco crush jewelry! And, of course, some No. 5 before heading out the door.

Photograph courtesy of Almost ready...

Photograph courtesy of Matthew Kristall and Chanel My favorite accessory! Ilona picked an amazing one.