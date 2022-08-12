Kylie Jenner Got A Rare $100k Birkin For Her Birthday

Kris Jenner gifted her daughter Kylie Jenner a rare Hermès Birkin bag for her 25th birthday that is reportedly selling for around $100,000. The family is celebrating the beauty brand founder’s quarter century at a tropical location with all the gals, including Kylie’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and her daughter Stormi Webster. The festivities have been going on for several days, and Kylie has been sharing clips of her fun with her over 45 million followers on TikTok.

In one montage posted on Thursday, Kylie received a number of Hermès pieces, including their shearling mules in orange, from Kris. When it came time to open the bag, Stormi and her niece Chicago West were excited to step up and help her unbox the gift.

“Gorgeous! I’ve never even seen anything like this before,” Kylie said as she pulled out the tri-colored Birkin. It seems like she was familiar with the model, because she added, “They made three of these.”

Kylie is a big fan of the brand and also owns one of their $300,000 diamond-detailed brown crocodile Birkin. In 2019, Kylie shared her $500,000 custom purse closet in Architectural Digest. It included Hermès bags ranging in price from $10,000 to over $200,000. She’s also played a large part in popularizing throw blankets from the brand amongst the influencer set.

For her birthday celebration on the boat, Kylie wore a semi-sheer and sparkling ivory dress with off-the-shoulder-sleeves, and she and the group did shots which didn’t go down easy for Kim. The SKIMS founder spit hers out back into the shot glass in front of the camera immediately, coughing and gasping in horror.