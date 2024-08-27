Kylie Jenner’s luxury handbag arsenal is legendary, but the latest addition to her expansive collection is the ultimate cool mom flex. In a photo dump shared to her Instagram today, Kylie showed off a mini Goyard clutch customized with the faces of her two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, across the front. She turned a luxury monogram into a custom Mommy-gram.

The life-like, hand-painted portraits were positioned at the center of the bag and sat on top of Goyard’s signature “Goyardine” monogram pattern. Stormi, positioned on the right of the bag, rocked two tiny space buns as Aire was depicted wearing his hair in braids on the left.

While most parents might carry a photo of their children in, say, their wallet or handbag, Kylie’s “proud parent” move is peak loud luxury. And, really, there’s nothing that says “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom,” quite like an oil painting of your kid's faces positioned across a six-figure designer item. To sentimental mothers, that may be even more priceless than, say, her sister Kim’s George Condo-painted Birkin.

Kylie shares Stormi and Aire—who she welcomed in 2018 and 2022, respectively—with Travis Scott. Kylie’s youngest child was originally named Wolf Jacques Webster as a nod to his father’s birth name. The former couple later changed their son’s name after “realizing” it didn’t fit his personality.

Earlier this month, Kylie discussed being “in full mommy mode in my early 20s” during a wide-ranging interview with British Vogue. “I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had [Stormi] she said, adding that, “it was wild.”

“Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace. But when I was a teenager, even my family were like: ‘You aren’t that young.’ I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I’d already been working for 10 years. It didn’t hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change.” Now, the Khy founder says, “I have this daughter and I just want the best for her and I want her to just love herself unconditionally.”

She also opened up about experiencing postpartum depression following Aire’s birth, saying that now, “I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again.”