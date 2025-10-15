Kylie Jenner’s sudden revival of her infamous “King Kylie” era just keeps getting better. Her latest homage to her teen years? A Betty Boop-esque hair and makeup look and a daring latex mini dress.

In photos shared to Instagram, Jenner could be seen wearing a daring latex mini dress with not-so-subtle cut-outs along the bust. Despite the risqué nature of her dress, the look was emphasized by a pin-up-style updo with curls, a longe French manicure, and dramatic face makeup. The Khy designer wore dark, smoldering eyeliner, a glossy nude lip, and blush-stained cheeks for good measure.

Not only did the beauty look recall that of vintage starlets, it harkened back to the influencer’s more experimental makeup days (remember all those wildly-colored lip kits?) and continued the recent comeback of her “King Kylie” persona.

@kyliejenner

Over the weekend, Jenner was spotted in Los Angeles with her close friend, Hailey Bieber. And while the pair’s recent Girls Nights have been filled with of-the-moment styles from The Row and Alaïa, they went decidedly nostalgic with their fashion choices. Dressing up like it was 2015, Jenner and Bieber twinned in black trousers with cups of green tea boba to match. Jenner went the extra mile in a plunging bra top paired with her long black hair and famous dip-dyed teal ends.

Jenner’s recent style isn’t just out of the blue. She made her music debut on the Terror Jr song “Fourth Strike” (she’ll make her acting debut soon, too) and released a “King Kylie” themed lip kit collection over at Kylie Cosmetics in honor of her alter ego’s ten year anniversary.

As to whether Jenner’s “King Jylie” continues to permeate in her day-to-day style. Only time will tell.