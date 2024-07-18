Kylie Jenner is currently vacationing in Rome but her latest holiday ‘fit bridges the very best of the Milan runways, some classic Western-wear, and rule-breaking flip flops that will run you a pricey $650.

Today, the Khy founder was spotted out for an afternoon of sightseeing alongside her little ones, son Aire and daughter Stormi, and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. She slipped into a fully denim maxi dress from the artsy Italian brand Marni. The spaghetti strap piece featured a fitted bodice that then ballooned into a princess-esque skirt down below. Kylie wore a pretty whacky Marni runway look during Paris Fashion Week last month, but her latest pull from the label seems more well suited for a Roman summer day. In Paris, she turned a leopard print coat into a statement mini dress during a night out.

For footwear, Kylie continued her penchant for slip-on shoes—albeit with a choice that might draw a few stares from some Romans. She wore a pair of thong flip flops from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s buzzy label The Row. Now, why is this controversial? Talk to any European and they’ll quickly warn against wearing flip flops while traveling to avoid being pegged as a tourist. Or worse, an American. Kylie, naturally, seemed nonplussed.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

She sported an oversize raffia tote bag, also courtesy of The Row, and topped off her outfit with black shades and a Cartier watch. Glam was kept simple, and very “La Dolce Vita,” thanks to a natural makeup look and tousled hair.

Kylie has showed off a new, more refined side of her vacation style since arriving to Rome just a few days ago. She’s packed away the sheer party dresses she and Kendall wore in Mallorca last month in favor of chic, understated pieces that are pure “Quiet Luxury.”

On Monday, the influencer was seen wearing a simple LBD (with a cut similar to her Marni dress), a Jacquemus keep-all, and split-toe flats. Between that look and her latest, there seems to be an underlying consistency when it comes to her vacation ‘fits: a romantic maxi dress, a roomy “Mom” tote bag, and some sort of slip-on shoe. Now, whether that shoe is a quirky Margiela Tabi or thong sandals from The Row is an entirely different discussion.

