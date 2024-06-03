What else would Kendall and Kylie Jenner wear while atop a mega yacht other than sheer party dresses? Over the weekend, the Jenner sisters kicked off their summer vacation season in Mallorca, Spain with the help of a mega-yacht and some runway-level holiday looks.

Of all the locales Kendall and Kylie have worn sheer dresses in—from the Oscars after parties to Paris Fashion Week—under the Mallorcan heat is perhaps the most appropriate of them all. Kendall, who grabbled last week headlines for rekindling her romance with Bad Bunny, slipped into a nipple-baring lavender gown. Her dress featured a sleeveless turtleneck bodice and exposed seams down the front. A mermaid-style maxi skirt added a touch of whimsy to the outfit as did Kendall’s metallic stud earrings and casual hairdo. “9pm sunsets” Kendall wrote on her Instagram in reference to the stunning skyline that backdropped her photo-op.

The Jenners’s styles have undergone a bit of a transformation over the past few years. Both sisters have embraced more pared-back, neutral looks—dare we say, Quiet Luxury—that lend themselves to muted dresses and logo-less separates. Still, even with their newly-found appreciation for stealth wealth, they aren’t toning down their appreciation for sheer dresses anytime soon.

@kendalljenner

Kylie, for her part, followed her older sister’s cue in some skin-baring moments of her own. Off the yacht, the Khy founder opted for an entirely see-through lace mini that featured long sleeves and a curve-hugging silhouette. While some would have utilized this vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress as, say, a beachside cover-up, Kylie sported the piece solo and sans undergarments.

Like Kendall, Kylie went with minimal glam in the form of sun-kissed skin and tousled hairdo.

@kyliejenner

The influencer also indulged in another fashion girl pastime, side boob, while vacationing in the idyllic Spanish town. Kylie sizzled in a halter neck Paris Georgia dress that featured a plunging side detail and a fitted maxi skirt. Kylie’s vacation style didn’t end there, though—she also showed off a siren red gown, an unreleased Khy bikini set, as well as a sister-sister moment with Kendall in which they sang Billie Eilish’s new song “L’Amour de ma vie” while sipping on some Spanish beer. A time well spent by both.