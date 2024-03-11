After wowing the Paris fashion crowd in late January, John Galliano’s recent Maison Margiela couture collection is continuing to pick up major steam on the red carpet. For the Vanity Fair Oscars Party last night, Kendall Jenner added her name to a growing list of A-list style stars to sport the collection in real life.

Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles wearing the second look showcased during Margiela’s spring 2024 runway show, which featured everything from a Gwendoline Christie appearance to Brassaï-inspired pieces. Jenner’s look was a dark twist on the classic LBD, arriving with a curve-hugging corset fitted below a completely see-through gown. Like the runway version, the star sported the piece, which featured a sleeveless silhouette and cut-out details, sans bra.

Ggiven the theatrical nature of this particular collection, it’s no wonder it’s a red carpet hit. Back in February, Hunter Schafer had the honor of sporting an olive green number just days after its runway debut. And for the Dune: Part Two premiere in New York, Anya Taylor-Joy also channeled the Paris runways on the red carpet while wearing a shimmery pannier gown.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Although Jenner hit some Margiela-esque runway poses upon her arrival, much like Schafer and Taylor-Joy, she departed from the tousled ginger hair and porcelain makeup showcased on the catwalk. Instead, the model went with dewy skin, a statement red lip, and a simple updo. Accessories were kept to a minimum aside from a pair of blinged-out silver earrings.

Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Jenner’s evening turned out to be full of Margiela. Later on in the night, the beauty switched out of her red carpet gown to change into a form-fitting catsuit complete with the brand’s signature exposed stitch detailing.

@kendalljenner

It’s no secret that Galliano has always been one of fashion’s most theatrically inclined designers (just take a glance at any of his designs for Dior, really) but his latest Margiela showing seems to hold a special place both amongst fashion fans and the Hollywood crowd, too. And with approval from Schafer, Taylor-Joy and, now, Jenner, it likely won’t be long until we see another Margiela masterpiece on the red carpet.