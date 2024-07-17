Kylie Jenner is dialing down the temperature on her summer wardrobe.

After kicking off vacation season last month in sheer party dresses alongside her sister Kendall, Kylie packed something entirely different into her suitcase for a family getaway to Rome, Italy. Yesterday, the Khy founder was seen wearing a classic, tea-length number while out with her daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.

Kylie slipped into a sleek black dress for her Roman afternoon. The piece carried a fairly simple silhouette, from the boat neckline and thin straps to the form-fitting bodice and long skirt. The remainder of the dress featured a semi-open back and straps that flowed from the neck. Kylie accented her outfit with slingback ballet flats (Stormi had on a nearly matching pair herself) and a tousled hairdo. She carried a tan tote bag complete with statement gold hardware on her shoulder. Kylie and her little ones appeared to be exploring the historic city which likely explains her outfit’s emphasis on function (nothing says “Mom on vacation” quite like a roomy tote bag). Still, Kylie’s latest vacation ‘fit stands in stark contrast to her looks from earlier this summer.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

In June, Kylie and Kendall vacationed to Mallorca, Spain where they packed a handful of runway-worthy holiday outfits. Kendall wore a floor-length number from the New York brand Khaite. Kylie, for her part, sizzled in a completely see-through lace dress followed by a siren red Khaite gown. The influencer then showed off some unreleased Khy swimwear and slipped into a satin Paris Georgia dress.

It’s a given that Kylie would tone down her vacation fashion for a day of sightseeing alongside her kids. Still, her classic LBD speaks to a recent shift within her personal style. Yes, there’s the occasional sheer dress like the one she wore in Spain. But, more often than not, she’s in something more understated like her look from yesterday.

Kylie’s “La Dolce Vita” style is pure “Quiet Luxury.”