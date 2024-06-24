Kylie Jenner Dons a Pink Bridal Fantasy at Schiaparelli

Kylie Jenner is currently at Paris Fashion Week but her latest outfit has her ready to say “I do.” Today, the star brought an avant-garde touch to the wedding dress trend during Schiaparelli’s fall 2024 couture runway show.

Kylie hit the Italian brand’s front row in a blush pink number that mixed and matched some of the moment’s biggest celebrity dressing trends. For starters, Kylie’s bedazzled gown featured a fully-boned corset bodice that hugged her in all the right spots. The skirt portion of the dress was semi-sheer which allowed for a look at the thigh-length garter stockings she sported underneath. Kylie then accented her plunging gown with a satin cape coat that created a hefty amount of volume towards the back. But what really gave Kylie’s outfit its bridal feel was the diaphanous veil she wore atop her face. The detail was affixed to her slicked-back bun and shielded her world-famous visage. Kylie wrapped up her look with matching satin pumps.

The result was a natural progression of the wedding dress-as-formal wear trend seen recently from the likes of Nicola Coughlan and Kerry Washington. But it also mixed in signatures of Kylie’s style, of course, from the waist-cinching corset to the fully-sequined fabric. In fact, for Schiaparelli’s last couture show in September, she wore a very similar beaded gown—albeit sans face veil.

Kylie touched down in Paris over the weekend and quickly slipped into an off-duty look courtesy of Miu Miu. She sported a handkerchief bandeau top that she styled with one of the brand’s signature low-rise skirts. Kylie paired her separates with a thick 2000s belt, strappy sandal heels, sleek shades, and a black leather tote bag.

The Khy founder has become a fixture of couture fashion week in recent seasons, having made quite the style statements at the likes of Schiaparelli (remember when she wore a faux taxidermy dress?) and Jean Paul Gaultier. It’s safe to say Kylie has a few more appearances in store for the remainder of the week. And with Kendall already in town and Kim likely to jet over too, there’s no telling as to what the Kardashian-Jenners will pull out of their couture closets next.