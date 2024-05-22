The bridal industry has absolutely exploded following the pandemic, catering to every type of bride possible whether they be more of the casual courthouse pantsuit variety, the traditional gown gal, or the more edgy and eclectic sort. Heck, even if a bride wants to get married on a boat, there are hoards of wedding-catered bathing suits and cover-ups going on sale every day. But the wedding wardrobe industry isn’t some secret society, and you don’t need an engagement ring on your finger to buy and subsequently wear anything that may be white. Just ask Kerry Washington, who just proved that anyone can embrace the shade any time they please.

On Tuesday night, the actress attended a screening for Ezra, the upcoming film directed by and starring her former Scandal costar, Tony Goldwyn (the two had an adorable reunion on the event’s red carpet). Although Washington was headed to a step-and-repeat rather than an aisle, she arrived to the event in a gorgeous white, ankle-length dress from Christopher John Rogers’s Collection 013. The dress featured a lowcut, bralette-style top that turned into a button-up, tailored bodice. A skirt of peplum ruffles exploded from there, and Washington just couldn’t help but take the piece for a spin (literally).

Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, Washington is hardly the only non-bride to embrace white, and once Memorial Day passes us by, there will likely be many more wearing the shade. But her choice is a reminder that it’s OK to wear the grand white dress even if you don’t have a veil attached. In fact, many celebrities have been doing so lately, like Nicola Coughlan, who went so far as to wear a white dress by a bridal designer to her recent Bridgerton premiere. Or Charlotte Casiraghi, whose white Chanel column dress would be perfect for a more sophisticated bride, but worked just as well on the Cannes red carpet. Even Anya Taylor Joy, married two years now, stepped out on Wednesday in a white mini dress, and she was most definitely not on her way to the chapel.

So, take this as your sign that white is for all: the single, the dating, the happily married, and yes, of course, the brides as well. We do, of course, have them to thank for the influx of great white designs, as long as they’re willing to share.