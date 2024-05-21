The biggest red carpet trend that’s emerged at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival? Well, aside from the odd naked or vintage dress, the annual festival has been ruled by guests decked out in bridal white. Today, Charlotte Casiraghi continued that movement for the Marcello Mio red carpet, offering up a Royal twist on the monochrome step and repeat fashion.

As the granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly, glamorous Cannes style practically runs in Casiraghi’s veins. So, it makes sense then that the actress would slip into something right out of Kelly’s playbook—a boatneck Chanel dress complete with the most subtle leg slit. Casiraghi’s dress was designed with a bandeau bodice and thick straps as well as silver embroidery towards the top of the piece. The drop-waist gown was rather simple, in keeping with Casiraghi’s usual outfit choices, and finished off with a ruffled flare skirt. The Royal accessorized her look with a silver quilted Chanel bag, simple black shoes, chandelier earrings, and a laidback hair style.

Casiraghi, eleventh in line to the throne of Monaco, isn’t one to complicate things when it comes to her fashion sense. Even at Cannes, where guests are regularly outfitted in over-the-top, almost costume-like wears, the equestrian is content with keeping things straightforward. Just look at last year, for example, when she wore leather pants and ballet flats—Chanel, of course—to the Anatomy of a Fall red carpet. And while she may be picking up on the bridal white trend for this year’s edition, Casiraghi’s version is entirely tame when compared to the other Cannes guests.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Meryl Streep, recipient of an honorary Palme d’Or, signaled what’s ahead last week as she kicked off the festival in an all-white Dior gown. Shortly after, it was Anya Taylor-Joy who combined the bridal trend with another celebrity favorite, sheer fabric, as she took to the resort town in a beachy Jacquemus wedding dress. There’s also been angelic red carpet gowns from the likes of Uma Thurman as well as photo call moments from Hunter Schafer—who wore a very fun Prada look—and Emma Stone. While these Cannes guests aren’t likely to walk down the aisle anytime soon, their festival looks have them looking very, very prepared.