Kylie Jenner Paints the Town Red in a Party Girl Bra Top

In need of the perfect “going out” top? Kylie Jenner suggests searching your undergarment drawer. Over the weekend, the apex influencer fêted her new Khy x Dilara Findikoglu collaboration in nothing but a busty bra top and a nude mini skirt.

Kylie, joining close friends and family like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber at the Los Angeles event, slipped into a red bra with a plunging sweetheart silhouette. The lingerie piece featured belt-style halter straps and a zipper detail along the front. Kylie paired her shirtless party look with a fitted mini skirt that sat high on her waist. Her nude bottoms were designed with exposed stitching and matched in color to her peep-toe sandals.

@kyliejenner

The pieces are plucked from a collaboration between Khy, Kylie’s accessibly-priced fashion line, and the cult British designer, Dilara Findikoglu. Kylie called the partnership a “dream,” saying Findikoglu is a “brand I’ve worn and admired for years.” Kylie’s bra and skirt are priced under $300, a far cry from Findikoglu’s main line where a sheer corset will run you upward of $1,200.

Both Kendall and Hailey naturally showed their support for the partnership. Kendall opted for one of the simpler pieces for the collaboration: a fitted LBD with a semi-sheer bodice with boning. The model styled her look with her signature slick-back hair and a cherry red manicure. Hailey, martini in hand, cut a chic figure in a long sleeve corset top and a matching mini skirt.

@kyliejenner

@kyliejenner

Of course, like many fashion girls (including both Kendall and Hailey), Kylie has slipped into Findikoglu’s elevated lingerie pieces with frequency over the past few years. In 2022, the reality star wore a sheer, distressed dress from the label during Paris Fashion Week. For a Europe vacation a year later, Kylie slipped into the brand’s “Thorn Bra” and a matching corset and skirt with lacing.

Between Kylie, Kendall, and Hailey, the new Khy x Dilara Findikoglu collaboration has more than the It girl stamp of approval.