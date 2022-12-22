Kylie Jenner Celebrates The Solstice in a Sheer Lace Outfit

Kylie Jenner celebrated the winter solstice by going up and down the elevator shaft in a completely sheer lace dress. She shared a carousel of pics from her many-mirrored photo shoot on December 21, where a floral print dress that revealed the black bra and panties underneath, featuring a few strategic cutouts over her hips. Over the entire ensemble she wore an oversized leather biker jacket by David Koma.

Jenner had her hair up in a slick bun with a side part, small hoop earrings, and was wearing a bright red lip that looked strategically smudged for a sultry effect. On her feet were a pair of black slingback heels with white details. She captioned the post, “going up ?”She later posted the same dress on Twitter.

Naturally, she also provided a Kylie Cosmetics tutorial while wearing the outfit as well.

She was seen out in the outfit, according to E! News, at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills, but her makeup was pristine at the time.

The Kardashians and Jenners always make a big deal out of Christmas, but their annual party doesn’t seem to have taken place yet. But Jenner’s timeline is already sporting lots of festive posts, including an adorable series of pics with her bestie, model Anastasia Karanikolaou. The pair are posing in front of a tree again, with a red background, hamming it up for the camera and looking sexy at the same time.

“Our Christmas card,” Jenner captioned them.