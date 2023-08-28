ADD TO CART
The Best Designer Deals from the Labor Day Sales
Now’s the time to stock up on pieces from Net-a-Porter, Matches, Moda Operandi and more.
by Tori López
Collage by Ashley Peña
Summer may be sadly coming to a close, but thankfully we have end-of-summer sales to help soften the blow. There are plenty of deals to be had all over the internet, but our favorite sites are stocked with fabulous designer pieces at even more fabulous prices—some of which will be getting even better over Labor Day weekend. Check out the best deals we’ve been scoping out below:
Net-a-Porter
There’s plenty to love in the Net-a-Porter sale, including some classic pieces that will add the right amount of spice to your fall wardrobe. Even better: From August 31 through September 4, they’re offering an additional 20% off discounted items.
Mytheresa
This Labor Day, Mytheresa is offering 40% off all orders over $700—so now’s the time to snap up that splurge you’ve been eyeing.
Matches Fashion
The Matches sale is is stocked with wear-all-year classics and excellent accessories. Over Labor Day weekend, they’re offering an extra 20% off of select sale items.
Moda Operandi
Starting on August 31st and running through September 4, Moda Operandi is offering an additional 25% off all sale pieces. We’re loving their swimsuit selection in particular—it’s a perfect time to think ahead to next summer, or any winter getaways you have planned.
Bergdorf Goodman
The Bergdorf Goodman sale has some fabulously classic pieces for up to 70% off.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks has discounts for up to 70% off. To sweeten the deal, use the code SUNNY23SF for an additional up to $200 off.
LESET
LESET, the brand known for its modern, perfectly fitted basics, is offering 20% off site wide, from September 1 through September 3.