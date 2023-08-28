The Best Designer Deals from the Labor Day Sales

Summer may be sadly coming to a close, but thankfully we have end-of-summer sales to help soften the blow. There are plenty of deals to be had all over the internet, but our favorite sites are stocked with fabulous designer pieces at even more fabulous prices—some of which will be getting even better over Labor Day weekend. Check out the best deals we’ve been scoping out below:

Net-a-Porter

Mytheresa

Matches Fashion

Moda Operandi

Bergdorf Goodman

Saks Fifth Avenue

LESET