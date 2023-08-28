ADD TO CART

The Best Designer Deals from the Labor Day Sales

Now’s the time to stock up on pieces from Net-a-Porter, Matches, Moda Operandi and more.

a collage of clothing and accessories from the end-of-summer sales
Collage by Ashley Peña
Summer may be sadly coming to a close, but thankfully we have end-of-summer sales to help soften the blow. There are plenty of deals to be had all over the internet, but our favorite sites are stocked with fabulous designer pieces at even more fabulous prices—some of which will be getting even better over Labor Day weekend. Check out the best deals we’ve been scoping out below:

Net-a-Porter

There’s plenty to love in the Net-a-Porter sale, including some classic pieces that will add the right amount of spice to your fall wardrobe. Even better: From August 31 through September 4, they’re offering an additional 20% off discounted items.
Wales Bonner Sonic Striped Ribbed Stretch-Knit Polo Top
$279
$465
Net-a-Porter
Chloé Leather Midi Skirt
$2,217
$3,695
Net-a-Porter
Timberland x Veneda Carter Patent-Leather Ankle Boots
$175
$250
Net-a-Porter
Port Tanger Leila Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
$156
$260
Net-a-Porter

Mytheresa

This Labor Day, Mytheresa is offering 40% off all orders over $700—so now’s the time to snap up that splurge you’ve been eyeing.
Toteme Halterneck Silk Maxi Dress
$432
$720
Mytheresa
Rabanne High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
$364
$520
Mytheresa
Jil Sander Layered Hoop Earrings
$532
$760
Mytheresa
Dries van Noten Lace-Up Suede Loafers
$510
$850
Mytheresa

Matches Fashion

The Matches sale is is stocked with wear-all-year classics and excellent accessories. Over Labor Day weekend, they’re offering an extra 20% off of select sale items.
JW Anderson Asymmetric Side-Zip Draped Twill Tank Top
$180
$600
MATCHES
JW Anderson Asymmetric Patchwork Denim Midi Dress
$248
$827
MATCHES
Balenciaga D-Frame Tortoiseshell-Acetate Glasses
$304
$435
MATCHES
Bottega Veneta Aviator Metal Glasses
$308
$440
MATCHES

Moda Operandi

Starting on August 31st and running through September 4, Moda Operandi is offering an additional 25% off all sale pieces. We’re loving their swimsuit selection in particular—it’s a perfect time to think ahead to next summer, or any winter getaways you have planned.
Johanna Ortiz Malick Keyhole One-Piece Swimsuit
$140
$350
Moda Operandi
Andrea Iyamah Roba Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
$57
$225
Moda Operandi
Jade Swim Raya One-Piece Swimsuit
$84
$210
Moda Operandi
Louisa Ballou Mini Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
$134
$335
Moda Operandi

Bergdorf Goodman

The Bergdorf Goodman sale has some fabulously classic pieces for up to 70% off.
The Row Falun Turtleneck Top
$495
$990
Bergdorf Goodman
Live the Process Geometric High-Waisted Biker Shorts
$26
$88
Bergdorf Goodman
Balenciaga Cagole Leather Stud Stiletto Pumps
$810
$1,350
Bergdorf Goodman
The Row Woven Leather Slingback Mule Pumps
$774
$1,290
Bergdorf Goodman

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks has discounts for up to 70% off. To sweeten the deal, use the code SUNNY23SF for an additional up to $200 off.
Undercover Layered Button Up Shirt
$171
$570
Saks Fifth Avenue
Bianca Saunders Reverse 23 Split-Hem Jeans
$250
$833
Saks Fifth Avenue
Barrie Floral Cashmere-Cotton Sweater
$374
$1,245
Saks Fifth Avenue
Naadam Coastal Cashmere Sweater
$175
$250
Saks Fifth Avenue

LESET

LESET, the brand known for its modern, perfectly fitted basics, is offering 20% off site wide, from September 1 through September 3.
LESET Jane Trench
$990
LESET
LESET Jane Carpenter Pant
$420
LESET
LESET Lauren Crop Cardigan II
$160
LESET
LESET Lauren Racerback Tank
$78
LESET